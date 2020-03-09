Are you going for a job interview? Hide your tattoos and other tips

The research suggested that having youth on your side can be an advantage, too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The research suggested that having youth on your side can be an advantage, too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Yes, the first impression matters, especially when you are meeting a potential employer. Whether or not you land the job or end up impressing your prospective employer depends a lot on how you dress up for the interview. In fact, recent studies have indicated that among other things employers judge applicants based on their looks.

One such research, which analysed around 1,000 hiring managers in the United Kingdom, came to the conclusion that 90 per cent of employers take professional looks and appearance into consideration, before making the hiring. Which means, you may have to hide any visible tattoos, because 43 per cent of hiring managers said they turn down applicants who have tattoos. Also, 40 per cent of respondents said they look at what an applicant has worn to the interview, and 30 per cent said they are put off by candidates’ choice of hair colour.

Looking young

The research suggested that having youth on your side can be an advantage, too. So much so that 57 per cent of employers said they do not mind the appearance as long as the candidate is younger than 24 years.

Wearing something ethnic, like a saree or a kurta, can win you some brownie points, too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Wearing something ethnic, like a saree or a kurta, can win you some brownie points, too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Looking professional

You don’t have to be impeccably dressed for an interview; just being presentable, confident and prepared is enough. It is advisable that both men and women dress in formal attire, unless the job is particularly niche, targeting a certain kind of crowd. While men can opt for full-sleeve shirts, a tie, and clean and polished shoes, women can wear shirts and trousers. Ethnic clothes like sarees and kurtas can win some brownie points too. At the end of the day, what really matters is the job profile, how suited you are, and how you conduct yourself during the interview.

Make sure you groom yourself before the interview. Avoid too many accessories.

