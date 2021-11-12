Here’s how you can become an early bird from a night owl

It needs no retelling that sleep is extremely essential for a healthy body and mind. However, our elders and experts argue that the timing of our sleep is as important as the number of hours we sleep. According to them, sleeping and waking up early is indispensable to a healthy lifestyle.

It may seem difficult to transform into a morning person if you have always been a night owl. But with just a few simple lifestyle tweaks, you can easily achieve this goal. Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli recently shared some effective tips to help you sleep and wake up on time.

“Some people wake up before the sun peeks above the horizon, go for a run and eat a hearty breakfast, all before many others roll out of bed,” she said, as she shared some useful tips to change your sleeping habits.

Sleep-friendly bed and wake-up time

“According to Ayurveda, the best time to sleep is before 10 PM. Likewise, the best time to wake up is before 6 AM. But most important, Ayurveda suggests going to bed and waking up at the same time every day,” Dr Kohli shared.

Sleep-friendly diet

She suggested sleeping at least three hours after dinner. “Have moist and natural fatty foods like warm milk before bed and less hot and spicy food,” she added.

Sleep-friendly bedroom

She, further, advised to “turn off electronics at least one hour before you want to fall asleep”.

Sleep-friendly mindset

The doctor said, “Practice gratitude for better sleep. Think of three or four things you are grateful for, every night”.

“Better sleep gives rise to better mornings, bringing your goals into focus and dreams within reach,” she concluded.

