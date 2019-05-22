Toggle Menu
Are you a dog person? Your genes might have something to do with it

The same report states that genetics is the reason for 57 per cent of dog ownership among women and 51 per cent in men.

The decision to own a dog is largely dictated by genetic component. (Source: File Photo)

Have you ever wondered why some people like dogs and others don’t? According to a new study, it might have something to do with one’s genes. A report in The New York Times states that Swedish researchers examined a database of 35,035 twins, identical and fraternal, who were born between 1926 and 1996. The information was gathered from their dog ownership from government and kennel club registries.

As per the study, that was published in Scientific Reports, instances of one identical female twin owning a dog, increased chances by 40 per cent of her twin doing the same. The likelihood is 25 per cent with fraternal females. At the same time, with an identical male twin owning a dog, chances of his twin having done that is 29 per cent, compared to an 18 per cent likelihood for fraternal males. Thus, the decision to own a dog is largely dictated by genetic component.

“Some people are dog people, some are not. And our findings suggest that inherited factors may explain the difference,” Tove Fall, lead author and professor of molecular epidemiology at Uppsala University was quoted as saying.

