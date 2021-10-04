Are those tiny black dots on your nose really blackheads?

Blackheads are a common issue faced by a lot of people, especially those with oily skin. They are small bumps that appear on your skin due to clogged hair follicles. Generally, people resort to squeezing whenever they spot tiny black dots on their noses. But, are all the black dots on your nose really blackheads?

Before you start squeezing them out, check out what dermatologist Dr Jushya Bhatia Sarin has to say about these black dots you often spot on your nose. Take a look.

“The constellation of tiny dots that you see on your skin surface might not be blackheads at all. They are more likely to be sebaceous filaments that are observed when you look at yourself in the mirror from a very close distance. They are tube-like structures that allow the release of oil from the oil glands to the skin surface to hydrate it,” Dr Sarin explained.

People often mistake them for blackheads as they are also black in colour. According to the dermatologist, “They look black because the oil is oxidised on exposure to atmosphere similar to an apple that is cut and left open.”

We all feel the natural urge to squeeze them out. However, Dr Sarin advised against it. “It may seem satisfying but the result won’t last for more than a few days as oil is continuously produced in the oil glands,” she said.

She, further, added that you can’t get rid of them completely but “you can reduce their appearance by the use of products that contain retinol, alpha hydroxy acid, salicylic acid, sulphur or oil-absorbing clay.”

“You can opt for hydrafacial or medical grade peels to reduce them.”

The dermatologist added, “Don’t use products such as coconut oil, shea butter or petrolatum that actually increase their appearance.” You can opt for hydrafacial or medical grade peels to reduce them.

