scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 19, 2021
MUST READ

Are lipsticks harmful? A dermatologist answers

"Lipsticks are essentially a blend of oils and wax. Colour of the lipstick comes from various dyes and pigments," dermatologist Dr Gurveen Waraich said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 19, 2021 12:30:03 pm
Are lipsticks a part of your everyday life? (Source: Pexels)

Lipsticks, you may not wear them every day, but you can’t do without them either. From a festive red to the daily nude, lipsticks are the simplest way to amp up one’s look. But, are they safe to use?

ALSO READ |Do you know about the different types of lipstick formulation?

To help you with an answer, dermatologist Dr Gurveen Waraich recently shared an Instagram video, outlining the do’s and don’ts of using lipsticks. Take a look below:

“Lipsticks are essentially a blend of oils and wax. Colour of the lipstick comes from various dyes and pigments,” she captioned the video, adding that pigments are a blend of “various metals (typically the oxides), but the levels of metal used are well within safety limits (despite some controversial studies in the recent past).”

However, she pointed out that those with a history of eczema, sensitivity, dark lips may face adverse reactions from the pigment, if applied daily. “These pigments can cause or aggravate lip eczema or even perioral dermatitis causing lip darkening or pigmentation around the mouth,” she added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The dermatologist shared some helpful tips about using lipsticks safely and for overall healthier lips. They are:

💄 Apply a layer of lip balm with SPF before your lipstick. Some extra sun protection never hurt anyone!

💄Use glossier nudes more often than darker mattes. They are in vogue and contain lesser pigments than your favourite reds.

💄Do not retouch your lipstick more than twice a day.

💄Take a break from lipsticks whenever possible. Try to have days where you only wear a lip-balm with SPF to step out.

💄Check the expiry date of your cosmetics without fail. This goes without mention that you should be checking the expiry dates of all your lipsticks regularly.

ALSO READ |Here’s how to correctly apply lipstick and make it last longer

She also mentions a few causes of lip darkening, that may be avoided with effort. They are:

*Licking of lips frequently
*Smoking
*Lip eczema
*Excessive sun exposure

We hope these tips come in handy for you!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

exhibition
Exhibition explores the varied hues of blue

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 19: Latest News

Advertisement