Happy April Fool’s Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Funny Jokes, Status, and Photos

April Fool’s Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Greetings: Every year, the first day of April is celebrated as April Fools’ Day. It’s a day on which people spread cheer by pranking one another without any guilt or hard feelings. It is an old tradition, which has been followed for centuries.

As per historians, the day started being celebrated after Pope Gregory XIII introduced the Gregorian calendar, and ruled that the new calendar would start from January 1 back in 1952. Prior to this, New Year used to be celebrated in March-end. It was April 1, as believed, when the change of calendar from Julian to Gregorian was initiated, hence making it the most commonly believed reason for celebrating the day.

Here a few images and messages you could share on this day:

* We are all fools sometimes, on some days.

* Somebody misses you every second and wants to meet you as soon as possible. Guess who? Your chimpanzee friend in the zoo…

* Keep smiling and have a cheerful day today!

* Wishing you some harmless fun this April Fool’s Day!

* Play with words and riddle those around you!

How are you planning to prank?

