scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Latest news

Happy April Fool’s Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Funny Jokes, Status, and Photos

April Fool's Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Greetings: Here are some creative messages and greetings you can send to your friends and family this April Fools' Day!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 31, 2021 8:50:39 pm
april fool's day, 2021, greetings and wishes, indianexpress,April Fool's Day 2021: Have a cheerful and humorous April Fools' Day! (Photo: Canva/Designed by Gargi Singh)

April Fool’s Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Greetings: Every year, the first day of April is celebrated as April Fools’ Day. It’s a day on which people spread cheer by pranking one another without any guilt or hard feelings. It is an old tradition, which has been followed for centuries.

As per historians, the day started being celebrated after Pope Gregory XIII introduced the Gregorian calendar, and ruled that the new calendar would start from January 1 back in 1952. Prior to this, New Year used to be celebrated in March-end. It was April 1, as believed, when the change of calendar from Julian to Gregorian was initiated, hence making it the most commonly believed reason for celebrating the day.

ALSO READ |April Fools’ Day 2021: History, significance and why it is celebrated

Here a few images and messages you could share on this day:

* We are all fools sometimes, on some days.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
april fool's day, 2021, images, greetings and wishes, indianexpress, indianexpress.com April Fool’s Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Greetings, SMS, Messages (Photo: Canva/Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Somebody misses you every second and wants to meet you as soon as possible. Guess who? Your chimpanzee friend in the zoo…

april fool's day, 2021, images, greetings and wishes, indianexpress, indianexpress.com April Fool’s Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Greetings, SMS, Messages (Photo: Canva/Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Keep smiling and have a cheerful day today!

April Fool’s Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Greetings, SMS, Messages (Photo: Canva/Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Wishing you some harmless fun this April Fool’s Day!

April Fool’s Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Greetings, SMS, Messages (Photo: Canva/Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Play with words and riddle those around you!

April Fool’s Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Greetings, SMS, Messages (Photo: Canva/Designed by Gargi Singh)

How are you planning to prank?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

salt
Simple tips to reduce your daily salt intake

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 31: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x