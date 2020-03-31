April Fool’s Day 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Funny Jokes, Messages and Whatsapp status

April Fool’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Messages: It is April 1 again and no matter how dark the world is, a little cheer never hurt anybody. On this day, everybody is licensed to have some harmless fun and even pull pranks. The day has gained a lot of popularity over the years and this year we bring to you some wishes you can share.
Here are some wishes you can share with friends and family members.
*Happy April Fool’s Day!
*Happy April Fool’s Day, you fool. May you get some cheer and fun.
*Believe nothing and trust no one. Today is April Fool’s Day.
* Earth may stop rotating but your brain will never start working!
*Happy April Fool’s Day.
*Happy April Fool’s Day!
