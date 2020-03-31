April Fool’s Day 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Funny Jokes, Messages and Whatsapp status

Happy April Fool’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Funny Messages, Jokes, Quotes, GIF Pics, Pictures, Status: Happy April Fool’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy April Fool’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Funny Messages, Jokes, Quotes, GIF Pics, Pictures, Status: Happy April Fool’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

April Fool’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Messages: It is April 1 again and no matter how dark the world is, a little cheer never hurt anybody. On this day, everybody is licensed to have some harmless fun and even pull pranks. The day has gained a lot of popularity over the years and this year we bring to you some wishes you can share.

Here are some wishes you can share with friends and family members.

Happy April Fool’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Funny Messages, Jokes, Quotes, GIF Pics, Pictures, Status: Happy April Fool’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy April Fool’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Funny Messages, Jokes, Quotes, GIF Pics, Pictures, Status: Happy April Fool’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy April Fool’s Day!

*Happy April Fool’s Day, you fool. May you get some cheer and fun.

Happy April Fool’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Funny Messages, Jokes, Quotes, GIF Pics, Pictures, Status: Happy April Fool’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy April Fool’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Funny Messages, Jokes, Quotes, GIF Pics, Pictures, Status: Happy April Fool’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Believe nothing and trust no one. Today is April Fool’s Day.

Happy April Fool’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Funny Messages, Jokes, Quotes, GIF Pics, Pictures, Status: Happy April Fool’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy April Fool’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Funny Messages, Jokes, Quotes, GIF Pics, Pictures, Status: Happy April Fool’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Earth may stop rotating but your brain will never start working!

*Happy April Fool’s Day.

Happy April Fool’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Funny Messages, Jokes, Quotes, GIF Pics, Pictures, Status: Happy April Fool’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy April Fool’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Funny Messages, Jokes, Quotes, GIF Pics, Pictures, Status: Happy April Fool’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy April Fool’s Day!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.