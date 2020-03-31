Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
April Fool’s Day 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Funny Jokes, Messages and Whatsapp status

April Fool's Day 2020 Wishes Images, Funny Messages, Jokes, Quotes: The day has gained a lot of popularity over the years and this year we bring to you some wishes you can share.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 31, 2020 8:00:00 pm
april fools, april fools day, happy april fools, happy april fools 2020, happy april fools wishes images, april fools images, april fools jokes, april fool, april fool jokes, april fool meme, april fool shayari, april fool quotes, april fool messages, april fool funy messages, happy april fools messagesy, april fools day,happy april fools 2020, happy april fools day images, happy april fools day messages, happy april fools day gif pics Happy April Fool’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Funny Messages, Jokes, Quotes, GIF Pics, Pictures, Status: Happy April Fool’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

April Fool’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Messages: It is April 1 again and no matter how dark the world is, a little cheer never hurt anybody. On this day, everybody is licensed to have some harmless fun and even pull pranks. The day has gained a lot of popularity over the years and this year we bring to you some wishes you can share.

Here are some wishes you can share with friends and family members.

*Happy April Fool’s Day!

*Happy April Fool’s Day, you fool. May you get some cheer and fun.

*Believe nothing and trust no one. Today is April Fool’s Day.

* Earth may stop rotating but your brain will never start working!

*Happy April Fool’s Day.

*Happy April Fool’s Day!

