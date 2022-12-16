Now, apply powder foundation like a pro in six easy steps

There are many different kinds of makeup products available in the market, and among them is powder foundation, which is one of the most popular products for a good reason. According to Ankit Gupta and Aanchal Malhotra Gupta, the founders of amág Beauty, these foundations offer a great coverage and even out the skin tone in a matter of seconds.

The experts explain that it can, however, be tricky to apply powder foundation correctly to get a perfect finish. “To get a flawless look, it is important to pay attention to the details,” they say, adding that with the proper technique and product selection, one can achieve “beautifully even skin tone and an all-day coverage with a natural, airbrushed effect”.

Makeup aficionados may know that it is important to choose the right foundation based on the skin type and colour, as this will make all the difference in the finished product.

According to the experts, the following six steps may help you apply powder foundation and look your best ahead of a special occasion. And with the wedding season going on, you may take notes.

1. Right powder foundation for your skin type

There are many types of foundations available, so it can be confusing to select the right one. According to Ankit and Aanchal, the factors to consider are:

– If you have dry skin, use a foundation that is creamy and hydrating, with a soft finish, as powder will look patchy and dry.

– For oily skin, choose a matte finish foundation with oil-absorbing properties.

– For combination skin, look for a foundation that has both matte and hydrating properties.

Keep in mind the skin tone, too. “If you have fair skin, choose a lighter shade. If you have a darker skin tone, go for a darker shade of foundation.”

2. Preparing your skin for application

The experts say doing this will help your skin get ready for the application and make it easier to apply the foundation. How to go about it?

– Cleanse your skin; this will help your makeup last longer and look more natural. Use a gentle cleanser, preferably one that has skin-softening properties.

– Exfoliate; this will help remove dead skin cells, making your skin softer and ready for makeup application.

– Use a primer; applying a primer before foundation will help your skin stay hydrated and ready for makeup. It will also help your foundation last longer and look more even and natural.

3. Applying the foundation

The technique has to be proper. To apply powder foundation:

– Make sure to apply the foundation with a fluffy brush, which will allow you to apply the foundation smoothly and evenly.

– Apply in small circular motions, starting from the centre of the face and working outwards. Make sure to cover all areas, including the neck and décolletage.

– Start with the areas of the face that are most difficult to reach, such as the sides of the nose and the corners of the mouth.

– Make sure to blend the foundation well. Don’t forget to blend behind the ears.

Always use a powder that is of the same colour as your skin to set the foundation and give you a natural matte finish. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Always use a powder that is of the same colour as your skin to set the foundation and give you a natural matte finish. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

4. Using the right tools

There are many tools that can help you apply your foundation:

– If you have dry skin, you can use a moisturiser or primer. This will help your foundation go on smoothly and last longer.

– Use a sponge. They are great for applying liquid and cream foundation.

– Powder puff to apply your powder foundation. It is soft and fluffy, and great for applying powder foundation.

– Kabuki brush to apply your foundation; it is good for applying both liquid and powder foundation.

– Brushes are best for applying cream foundation.

5. Blending the foundation

After you’ve applied the foundation, blend it well into the skin so it looks natural.

– Make sure to apply the foundation where needed and blend it outwards.

– When blending, use small, circular motions. This will ensure there are no streaks.

– If you need to cover a large area on your face, use a brush. Tap the brush against your skin to release the foundation. Use a patting motion to blend the foundation into the skin.

6. Set the foundation with powder

Once you have applied the foundation, you will need to set it with powder to help it last longer.

– Always use a powder that is of the same colour as your skin to set the foundation and give you a natural matte finish.

– Use a brush to apply the powder. This will help ensure that you apply a light layer of powder.

– Tap the brush against the skin to release the excess powder from it.

– Make sure not to apply too much powder, as this will make your skin look dry and cakey.

– Always set the foundation around the décolletage and behind the ears.

