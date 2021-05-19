Apple’s new Pride Edition bands celebrate the diverse LGBTQ+ community

The times we live in encourage passionate discourses on inclusivity. We no longer have the luxury to remain blissfully unaware of events around the world, especially if they involve minorities and those that often have found themselves sidelined from the mainstream.

In 2016, Apple had introduced the Apple Watch Pride Edition, and over the years, its unique ‘Pride’ bands have remained synonymous with the visible illustration of ways in which the company supports members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Now, in a bid to effectively further the dialogue around the LGTBQ+ representation around the world, it has unveiled a new Apple Watch Pride Edition band that is more representative of the community and also includes a broader set of colours. The unveiling happened on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT), May 17.

An official press release states the colours are inspired by multiple Pride flags that have represented the diverse LGBTQ+ community throughout its rich history. It says, “recognising that inclusion and equity are core goals of the LGBTQ+ movement, and that diverse and multiracial activists have been at the heart of this community from the start, this year’s offering honours that history, as well as the work still ahead”.

According to a report in Gay Times, the latest edition has added black and brown shades to symbolise the Black and Latinx communities, as well as light blue, pink, and white to represent trans and non-binary individuals.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO said in a statement: “Even before the events at the Stonewall Inn brought the LGBTQ+ movement to new prominence, Black, Brown, and transgender activists were key leaders in the march toward equality. On many fronts, Apple supports the ongoing and unfinished work of equality for diverse and intersectional communities, and we want to provide every opportunity to celebrate and honor this history during Pride season.”

The design

Besides the inclusion of the Black and Latinx communities, the band also represents those who have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS. The light blue, pink, and white represent transgender and non-binary individuals. The band also features “stretchable recycled yarn interwoven with silicon threads, designed for ultracomfort without buckles or clasps”. Customers can choose from 12 available lengths of the Braided Solo Loop, states the release.

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop is priced USD 99, or approximately 7224 INR.

In 2019, Apple also took steps to ensure more gender flexibility when its emojis became inclusive and less binary. It added a ‘gender-neutral’ option for almost all human emojis in its system. This approach was naturally met with praise from members of the LGBTQ community, who said they were happy to have got emojis that looked more like them.

