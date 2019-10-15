APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes, Thoughts and Books by ‘Missile Man’

APJ Abdul Kalam Quotes, Thoughts: Former president of India, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam has been an inspiration to not just India, but the world. Also known as one of the greatest scientists of the 21st century, his contribution to the ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) is remarkable. Kalam earned a degree in aeronautical engineering from the Madras Institute of Technology, and and joined the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in 1958. He soon moved to the ISRO, where he was the project director of the SLV-III which was India’s first indigenously designed and produced satellite launch vehicle. Rejoining DRDO in 1982, he planned the program that produced a number of successful missiles, which led to him being known as the “Missile Man.”

He left his imprints not just on science but also on fields that interested him like philosophy, literature and language. Not only that, he was also a connoisseur of music. He was a prolific writer and wrote 18 books including Wings of Fire: An Autobiography, Luminous Sparks – A Biography in Verse and Colours, India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium; 22 poems, and 4 songs during his lifetime.

In July 2015, he collapsed while delivering a lecture, and passed away on July 27. However, he has left behind a legacy and his words, inspire and motivate everyone to date. On his birth anniversary today, here are some inspirational quotes and thoughts by him

“Small aim is a crime; have a great aim.” -A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

“In this world, fear has no place. Only strength respects strength.” -A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

“To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.” -A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

“Do we not realize that self-respect comes with self-reliance?”-A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

“Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destined place – that is, the unique you. Have an aim in life, continuously acquire knowledge, work hard, and have the perseverance to realize the great life.” -A.P.J. Abdul Kalam