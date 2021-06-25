When post-baby hair fall made Anushka Sharma appreciate a good haircut even more

New mom Anushka Sharma got a haircut recently. She shared pictures of her new look on Instagram.

In the pictures, the PK actor, who gave birth to daughter Vamika earlier this year, is seen posing inside a car in a white tee paired with a mustard yellow jacket.

Turns out Anushka got the haircut after experiencing post-baby hair fall. “When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more. Thank you @georgenorthwood for this. You are FAB!! And @sonamkapoor for connecting us,” the 33-year-old captioned the pictures.

Postpartum hair fall is quite common and caused by hormonal changes in the body during pregnancy and after delivery. Once the baby is born, hormone levels drop and a new mother’s hair falls out in bigger clumps than it normally does.

Postpartum hair loss can set in any at any time after the baby arrives and can continue for up to a year. According to Healthline, it usually peaks around the four-month mark.

Here are some simple ways to treat postpartum hair fall:

*Avoid styling your hair by heating or brushing too hard or it can cause more hair loss.

*Do not comb your hair when wet or tie it too tightly.

*You can trim your hair regularly to avoid split ends and damaged edges. Hair trims help control breakage and thinning.

*Eat a balanced diet including fruits, vegetables and healthy proteins. Some of the foods that can help include sweet potatoes, carrots, eggs and dark leafy greens.

*Do not skip vitamin supplements; they are important for overall health.