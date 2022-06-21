scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

‘Pedal me back’: Anushka Sharma shares cycling adventures from Maldivian holiday

Daughter Vamika makes an appearance, too!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2022 10:50:18 am
Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma news, Anushka Sharma holiday pics, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in Maldives, Anushka Sharma style, Anushka Sharma fashion, Anushka Sharma and Vamika, Anushka Sharma cycling, indian express newsThe actor was holidaying in Maldives recently with her family. (Photo: Instagram/@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently on a holiday in Maldives, and while the couple likes to enjoy their privacy, they shared some adorable snaps from the archipelagic country.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Kohli had posted this shirtless picture, in which he flaunted his tattooed arms and enjoyed the sand and waves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Sharma, too, had taken to Instagram to share a gorgeous self-clicked picture in an orange beachwear. The Band Baaja Baaraat actor was seen wearing a beige hat with her orange swimsuit that she had paired with a full-sleeved orange flair top with capes for sleeves, and a beautiful golden necklace.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Then, she had also shared snaps of herself enjoying the beaches in the country, wearing a black and grey monokini swimsuit, which had paired with her hat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

But the most adorable post has been the recent one, which is essentially a video montage of the PK actor cycling around in the tropical island sanctuary, exploring its lush landscape with baby Vamika sitting behind her in a child-friendly seat.

ALSO READ |All the times Anushka Sharma left us in awe of her impeccable style

The little one, who turned one in January this year, seems to have accompanied her parents to the holiday. While her face is hidden in the video, we can see her little arms hanging by her side as her mother carries her around.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Taken during the course of the trip, it showed the actor in many different outfits, including the aforementioned orange swimsuit, as she smiled for the camera. The caption reads, “Best memories with my beloved two 👨‍👩‍👧❤️, pedal me back! 🌊🏝 #MissingAlready”

We loved their mini family adventure-travel in the country; what about you?

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: What is the link between rising food prices and central ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: What is the link between rising food prices and central ...
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...Premium
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...Premium
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...
More Premium Stories >>

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

pride parade 2022, pride parade pune, queer pride parade, pride parade month 2022, gay pride parade, pride parade in pune 2022, pride month celebrations around the world, pride parade around the world, indian express news
Pride Month 2022: What celebrations look like in India and around the world
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement