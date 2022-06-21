‘Pedal me back’: Anushka Sharma shares cycling adventures from Maldivian holiday

June 21, 2022 10:50:18 am
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently on a holiday in Maldives, and while the couple likes to enjoy their privacy, they shared some adorable snaps from the archipelagic country.
Kohli had posted this shirtless picture, in which he flaunted his tattooed arms and enjoyed the sand and waves.
Sharma, too, had taken to Instagram to share a gorgeous self-clicked picture in an orange beachwear. The Band Baaja Baaraat actor was seen wearing a beige hat with her orange swimsuit that she had paired with a full-sleeved orange flair top with capes for sleeves, and a beautiful golden necklace.
Then, she had also shared snaps of herself enjoying the beaches in the country, wearing a black and grey monokini swimsuit, which had paired with her hat.
But the most adorable post has been the recent one, which is essentially a video montage of the PK actor cycling around in the tropical island sanctuary, exploring its lush landscape with baby Vamika sitting behind her in a child-friendly seat.
The little one, who turned one in January this year, seems to have accompanied her parents to the holiday. While her face is hidden in the video, we can see her little arms hanging by her side as her mother carries her around.
Taken during the course of the trip, it showed the actor in many different outfits, including the aforementioned orange swimsuit, as she smiled for the camera. The caption reads, “Best memories with my beloved two , pedal me back! #MissingAlready”
We loved their mini family adventure-travel in the country; what about you?
