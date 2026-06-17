Inside Nidhi Shah’s Mumbai house: White closet, mangrove views from balcony

TV actor Nidhi Shah became a household name following her stint in the popular daily soap, Anupamaa. Apart from her acting prowess, she is an avid social media user, sharing glimpses of her work and life on Instagram. Nidhi recently gave a tour of her Mumbai home, featuring vintage aesthetics with a blend of modernity and tranquillity.

The house is peppered with subtle Indian-inspired elements — from furnishings and accents — seamlessly merged with modern interiors. From warm wooden finishes to soft lighting and tasteful decorative pieces, every space reflects Nidhi and her family’s preference for a home that feels both stylish and personal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

In the recent episode of Mashable Gate Crashes, Nidhi welcomed guests to her airy and uncluttered living space, ideal for the family to spend quality time watching movies and shows sitting on the six-seater cushioned modern sofa. The TV cabinet is placed right in front of the sofa, with several dainty décor items around it.

Living area with two balconies

Nidhi Shah’s living space (Image source: Mashable India/YouTube) Nidhi Shah’s living space (Image source: Mashable India/YouTube)

The massive living space is painted in neutral tones: the powder blue sofa complements the overall aesthetic of the space, adjacent to which is the family praying area.

The living area opens with balconies on two sides, allowing natural light to wade through the white curtains. The balcony is surrounded by mangroves, making it ideal to enjoy morning and evening coffee hours. The balcony also has a hanging bird feeder with water and food in it.

“We sit here for hours to talk and have fun,” Nidhi said, adding, “I have a lot of memories here.”

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Expansive kitchen

Nidhi Shah’s modern kitchen (Image source: Mashable India/YouTube) Nidhi Shah’s modern kitchen (Image source: Mashable India/YouTube)

One of the most striking corners of the home is the large contemporary kitchen. With sleek cabinetry, generous counter space and an uncluttered layout, the kitchen balances style with practicality. The kitchen also has a clay pot, which people often prefer during the excruciating summer.

The kitchen also has a double-door luxury fridge featuring magnets collected from Nidhi’s travel expeditions around the world: from Paris to Ranthambore to Dubai.

Carry Bradshaw-inspired white closet

Nidhi Shah’s bedroom (Image source: Mashable India/YouTube) Nidhi Shah’s bedroom (Image source: Mashable India/YouTube)

Nidhi’s bedroom continues the same soothing design language seen throughout the home. Styled in soft tones with plush furnishings, the room has an uncluttered vibe. The bed becomes the focal point of the space, framed by subtle lighting and elegant interiors.

The side table features several fan-made paintings and sketches, gifted to her. Parallel to the room is a makeup area with an elegant round mirror adorned with warm lights. However, the highlight of the room is the expansive white closet, exuding Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City vibe.

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Dr Murali Krishna, Visiting Consultant – Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, explained that traditional warmth with modern design influences a person’s emotional security as it enables people to feel both familiarity and comfort. “The two design approaches create a space which provides calming elements and practical design elements. The system enables users to experience two different states of mind because they can achieve complete relaxation while maintaining active organisational skills,” he said.

Dr Krishna also emphasised that thoughtfully designed personal spaces create a strong impact on stress levels. “The design enables people to move easily through their space while achieving their tasks, which prevents small interruptions that lead to mental exhaustion. The combination of these elements establishes a calming space that assists in relaxation while helping to restore mental focus and boost overall happiness and health,” he explained.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.