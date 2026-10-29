Inside Anupam and Kirron Kher’s home: 30-year-old decor, family photos and traditional art

Actor Sikander Kher recently offered a glimpse into his parents Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher’s Mumbai home, showcasing the personal memorabilia, awards, and heirlooms that fill their lavish apartment. In a home tour with Pinkvilla, Sikander walked through the family’s living and dining spaces, revealing several pieces that have been part of their home for decades.

The personal touch begins with a traditional nameplate on the wall that reads “Kirron Anupam”. Inside, a narrow hallway lined with personal artefacts leads to the expansive living area.

The open-plan living and dining space combines contemporary interiors with traditional Indian elements. Cream walls, off-white flooring and warm lighting give the room a muted, elegant look, while traditional paintings, antique pieces and family photographs add a sense of nostalgia.

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An open-span living and dining area (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) An open-span living and dining area (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

The living room features plush off-white sofas and armchairs, accented with mustard-yellow cushions. A glass-top coffee table sits in the centre, decorated with books, decorative pieces and a yellow laughing Buddha statuette. Framed photographs and vintage-style decor also appear on the side tables.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Traditional artwork occupies a prominent place in the room, with gold-embossed Indian paintings displayed above the seating area. Wooden doors with fluted glass panels lead to another part of the apartment.

A pine cone from Georgia and other memorabilia

The Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey actor reveals that he baked a pine cone he found at a golf club in Georgia and he transformed it into a decorative piece.

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The space features several traditional decor elements (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) The space features several traditional decor elements (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

However, the collection of personal memorabilia makes the home particularly distinctive. A wooden table displays awards won by both Anupam and Kirron Kher. The house is also filled with framed photographs of the couple and their family, documenting different stages of their personal lives and film careers.

During the tour, Sikander revealed that some of the decorative pieces in the home are 25 to 30 years old. He also said that many of the decor pieces were personally picked up by his mother, Kirron.

Wooden credenza, mandir, spacious balcony

The dining area continues the traditional-meets-modern theme. A glass-top dining table with a carved wooden base is surrounded by high-backed wooden chairs with off-white cushions and mustard-yellow accents.

Adjacent to the dining area is a wall-mounted mandir featuring different deities. The carved wooden temple has ambient lighting and brass bells.

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The space features a round glass dining table (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) The space features a round glass dining table (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

A dark wooden credenza sits alongside the shrine. Its glass-front cabinets hold fine dining ware, while the top is decorated with brass collectables, vases, a hurricane lamp and framed artwork. Tall wooden panels featuring traditional artwork frame the area.

The living room also opens into a spacious balcony through floor-to-ceiling glass doors. Draped in beige curtains, the doors let in plenty of natural light and offer views of lush greenery and trees outside.

How to design a balcony

According to Amita Trehan, Founder and Principal Interior Designer at Bravura Design Solutions, balconies should be designed for durability, especially since they are exposed to sunlight, rain, and dust.

“A balcony can look beautiful, but if the furniture and materials are not suited to the exposure, maintaining it will quickly become a burden,” Amita said. She recommended weather-resistant materials such as powder-coated metal, treated wood, stone, and outdoor-grade fabrics, especially for balconies that receive direct sunlight or rain.

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The expert also suggested choosing furniture that is relatively lightweight and flexible, allowing it to be rearranged or protected during extreme weather. “Cushions and upholstery should be made from fabrics designed for outdoor use,” she added.

When it comes to lighting, Amita prefers warm and layered illumination over harsh, bright lights. “Wall lights, floor lamps designed for outdoor use, concealed lighting and carefully placed lanterns can make the balcony feel like an extension of the home,” she said.

For decor, she recommended taking a selective approach. Plants, planters, outdoor rugs, textured elements and a few personal objects can bring warmth and character to the space. However, too many small decorative pieces can make maintenance difficult, particularly in dusty urban environments.

“Most importantly, don’t treat the balcony as an afterthought. If we want outdoor spaces to function as extensions of our homes, they need the same attention to proportion, comfort, lighting and materiality as an interior room,” Amita explained.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.