Pollution and skincare: Does your daily routine have these ingredients?

Pollution not only affects one’s health, but it also wreaks havoc on the skin and hair. While the effects may not be immediately visible, the tiny dust particles and free radicals can fasten the signs of ageing, and cause hyperpigmentation and dryness. If you are looking for a one-stop solution to keep such skincare woes at bay, then you must focus on the ingredients apply on your skin externally.

Below, Dr Geetika Mittal, a dermatologist, shares 5 significant antioxidants “to keep it radiant no matter the air quality. Each of these antioxidants fights free radicals — caused by pollution — so layer up!” she said Dr Mittal.

Dr Mittal added: “The air quality plays a direct role in the health of our skin, and unfortunately many of us live in a place with poor AQI levels. Pollution generates free radicals, which can negatively impact your skin and cause rapid ageing and pigmentation.”

Vitamin C

This skincare ingredient has created ripples in the beauty industry. Loaded with antioxidants, it makes your skin glow and also boosts collagen production. If you are looking for a cost-effective option, then try this one out.

Vitamin E

A study, Skin Photoaging and the Role of Antioxidants in its Prevention, published in 2013 says that vitamin E is rich in antioxidants and helps in delaying the onset of photoaging. It relieves dryness and keeps your skin soft while offering a protective layer to help fight free radicals.

Ferulic acid

This ingredient helps heal your wounds faster. Thus, if your skin barrier is compromised then there is nothing like ferulic acid because it has photoprotective qualities which in turn also slows down the signs of ageing and brightens the skin.

Cocoa extract

Perfect for winters, the cocoa extract is extremely nourishing. It also helps calm down inflamed skin which is a common not only during the harsher months but also because of continued exposure to pollution. Also, if you regularly massage cocoa extract on your face, it stimulates blood flow, providing you with a glowing skin.

Flaxseed oil

A powerful skincare ingredient which is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids, flaxseed oil can be a game-changer. Despite being an oil, it can control the production of sebum, thus controlling acne. The omega-3 fatty acids help boost collagen in your skin when used regularly.

