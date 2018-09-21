Get younger, smoother skin with these anti-ageing facial exercises

Try these facial exercises to get a chiseled jawline and a smooth face. (Source: YouTube/Blush with me-Parmita) Try these facial exercises to get a chiseled jawline and a smooth face. (Source: YouTube/Blush with me-Parmita)

Facial yoga, or Foga, is something Meghan Markle swears by and given her swoon-worthy jawline, we are sold. Hailed as a non-invasive alternative to Botox surgery, a little bit of clowning and frowning can keep both the wrinkles and needles away from your face. But how exactly do these anti-ageing facial exercises help?

Supposedly, they target the hypodermis or the lower layer of the skin, the dermis or the middle layer and the epidermis or the upper layer. By working all these layers correctly it increases the blood circulation, allowing more oxygen and more nourishment to reach the cells of the skin.

What it results in is a clear, healthy complexion with a beautiful glow which has fewer toxins and has a better ability to absorb moisture. Foga is also designed to stimulate collagen and elastin production in the middle layer of the skin, leaving one with a smoother and tighter-looking skin.

Here are five face exercises you can work on – and the good part is – you can do it just anywhere and drop years from your face.

V Stretch

Make a V with your index and middle fingers on both hands and press your index fingers against the outer corners of your eyebrows while placing both your middle fingers against the inner corners. Apply pressure on the corner of the brows. Look at the ceiling, and raise the lower eyelids upwards to make a strong squint, and then relax. Close your eyes tightly for ten seconds and repeat it six times.

It helps get rid of droopy eyelids and puffy eyes.

Smile Smoother



Hide the teeth with the lips to make an ‘O’ shape with the mouth. Now smile widely while keeping the teeth hidden. Hold the smile while placing one index finger on the chin and move the jaw up and down at least six to ten times as the head tilts back slightly. Relax and repeat twice.

It helps with cheek lines and sagging skin.

Kiss the ceiling

Look up and stretch your neck. While your head is tilted back, try to kiss the ceiling. Hold that stretch. Repeat the steps and finish a round of five.

It tones the chin and neck region, correcting sagging skin and double chin.

Surprised Face

Raise your eyebrows as if something surprised you. You can add drama to the step by stretching it as high as you can. It will also help your muscle tone better. Open your mouth wide and hold it for fifteen seconds before you relax and bring your face to a relaxed position. Finish off after a round of ten,

Don’t be too surprised if it smoothens out your forehead.

Cheeky Face

Inhale deeply, blow your cheeks and hold the air. Push all the air to one side of the cheek, while flattening out the other cheek. Transfer the air from one cheek to the other. Hold for as long as your cheeks and lungs support you and finally release the breath slowly. Repeat 8 to 10 times.

This tones the cheeks and gives you nice, high cheekbones.

For some more exercises, check out this video:

So, are we ready to sport a chiseled jawline yet?

