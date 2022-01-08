‘This body has helped me survive 30 years’: Anshula Kapoor pens a powerful note on body positivity

As we make resolutions to be happier and healthier in 2022, it’s also time to embrace who we are, with all the good and not-so-good parts. In the current age of social media when there’s so much fixation on flawless body or skin, it takes courage to accept and honour your body. Championing this cause is Anshula Kapoor who penned a powerful note on body positivity.

Sharing a poem on body image by Hollie Holden, Today I asked my body what she needed, Anshula wrote, “Dark circles. Stretch marks. Cellulite. Soft belly. Loose skin. Love handles. White hair. Wrinkles… I’m learning to love it all.”

Expressing her gratitude towards her body, she noted, “This body has helped me survive 30 years, she’s helped me heal, she’s helped me breathe, she’s helped me show love and receive love. She’s helped me live through grief, pain, joy and everything in between. (sic)”

“She’s been with me through emotional eating food binges and she’s also survived through every fad diet I’ve put her through. She’s helped me survive through nights and nights of insomnia, and she’s also helped me experience happiness in so many little and big ways.. She’s fought her way back from every physical and mental setback. She’s literally a visual depiction of my life so far, and I am grateful for her in more ways than I can count,” Kapoor added.

Further, she highlighted the importance of appreciating your body. “She has expanded with and shrunk with me so that she could accommodate everything I was going through mentally and physically. The least I can do is appreciate her in all her glory, her good parts and bad. So even on the days I get frustrated with her limitations, I’m going to continue to love her. I am going to continue to listen to her and treat her the best I know.”

Anshula also opened about the struggles she faced earlier in accepting and loving her body. However, she has now resolved to show her body “grace, kindness and respect”.

“Loving her and accepting her is so very new to me.. I’ve gone through years of being ashamed of her & I’ve neglected her.. but I’m trying to be done with that and show her grace and kindness and respect. Because even though I am more than just my body, in so many ways she is what makes me, me,” she concluded.

Anshula’s post was quickly flooded with numerous likes and comments of appreciation by celebrities and fans alike.

“OMG! Immensely powerfully!!! Eye opener for many/all of us,” a user wrote.

Another user commented: “So well said and so important to read something like this every now and then.”

