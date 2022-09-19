Anshula Kapoor on her hesitance to wear a bikini: ‘I’m still learning to un-hate my body’

Anshula Kapoor has never shied away from acknowledging and talking about her struggles with accepting her body. Over the last few years, she has not just set fitness goals with her dedication and impeccable transformation but also advocated body positivity to her followers on social media. Her recent post echoed a similar sentiment as Anshula opened up about her hesitation to wearing a bikini and posting a picture of the same on social media, which is inundated with seemingly ‘perfect’ bodies.

“3 months ago I remember having a conversation with @priyamganeriwal about swimming costumes, and I remember telling her I would never wear a bikini, I just couldn’t pull it off and I don’t have the confidence to be comfortable in one. Her response was simple – ‘why not? I think you should totally wear one’,” she started out saying.

Explaining the reason behind her hesitance to wear a bikini, Anshula revealed that she thought she need a particular body type to be able to wear certain clothes. “I am so conditioned to wanting to hide my body and ‘play it safe’, it’s like my default setting is to always be like ‘no, I can’t pull that off’,” However, she, admittedly, is “learning to change this” thought-process.

“This image has been sitting in my drafts for a couple of weeks because I still have what we call bad body image days. And on days like that I convince myself that only ‘perfect’ photos belong on the feed,” she continued.

Learning to love and accept your body is an ongoing process. Anshula, too, believes so. “I’m still learning to un-hate my body, I’m learning to be okay with my body even on days when she’s bloated or not looking her best. It is okay to be covered in stretch marks, it is normal to have cellulite and texture, skin is meant to fold and roll, and my FUPA is always going to be a part of me and that’s okay too,” she wrote.

Anshula also expressed her happiness over the fact that she finally wore a bikini. “I’m glad I took a chance and bought the bikini. This was one of my favourite days of our holiday. I felt confident, I felt comfortable in my own skin. This is me chasing joy instead of perfection. And I actually can’t wait to wear this bikini again.”

Concluding, she asked everyone to just chase joy and listen to their hearts. “If you’ve ever wanted to wear something that you’ve liked on someone else but you’ve convinced yourself not to, maybe it’s time to just chase joy and listen to your heart?” she wrote.

