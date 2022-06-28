Anshula Kapoor finds the courage to talk about her ‘biggest insecurity’ on social media

While social media is a platform that perpetuates unrealistic standards of beauty, it is also a tool with which to address such concerns and promote a positive body image.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Many celebrities around the world have talked about ‘body positivity‘ in the past — a concept that champions self love and acceptance, along with embracing everything about yourself that you think is a ‘flaw’.

Among them is Anshula Kapoor. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, Anshula — who is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor — talked about one of her “biggest insecurities”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

She posted a video of herself in which she posed in front of the mirror, writing that she “contemplated posting this video”, because “my arms are one of my biggest insecurities”.

The 31-year-old wrote in the caption, “Wearing sleeveless anything (even at home) still makes me nervous/uncomfortable! [Sic]”

She, however, told her 499K followers that her “squishy arms and stretch marks are natural human things” and that they make her who she is. “They make me, ME! So maybe it’s time I wear whatever I want to wear, and just go with it? This is me having a moment… Perfectly toned arms be damned — I’m not waiting for that!”

While her half-sister Janhvi Kapoor posted hearts in the comment section, brother-in-law Anand Ahuja wrote, “Vulnerability is the ultimate courage. Thank you for sharing that!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

This is not the first time that Anshula has talked about body image issues. Earlier this year, she had penned a powerful note on self-love, “For me today, being ‘healthy’ means so much more than what I look like in the mirror. One of my first steps to becoming a healthier me was to acknowledge that mentally I wasn’t in the best place, and that I had to address what was eating me from the inside before I could even begin working on anything else.”

“This was the most uncomfortable part. And the most difficult part too. It took so much therapy. So many tears. So much uncertainty. Fear. Setbacks. Discomfort. Self-doubt. Then came self-realization. Thus began the healing. It’s been a 2-year long journey, and I’m still a work in progress,” she wrote.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!