scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Must Read

Anshula Kapoor finds the courage to talk about her ‘biggest insecurity’ on social media

The 31-year-old wrote, "Wearing sleeveless anything (even at home) still makes me nervous/uncomfortable! [Sic]"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 28, 2022 10:09:29 am
Anshula Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor news, Anshula Kapoor body image, Anshula Kapoor body positivity, Anshula Kapoor insecurity, Anshula Kapoor Instagram, indian express newsAnshula Kapoor told her 499K followers that her "squishy arms and stretch marks are natural human things" and that they make her who she is. (Photo: Instagram/@anshulakapoor)

While social media is a platform that perpetuates unrealistic standards of beauty, it is also a tool with which to address such concerns and promote a positive body image.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Many celebrities around the world have talked about ‘body positivity‘ in the past — a concept that champions self love and acceptance, along with embracing everything about yourself that you think is a ‘flaw’.

ALSO READ |‘It is in our minds how we perceive beauty’: Harnaaz Sandhu talks about self-love and getting trolled

Among them is Anshula Kapoor. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, Anshula — who is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor — talked about one of her “biggest insecurities”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

She posted a video of herself in which she posed in front of the mirror, writing that she “contemplated posting this video”, because “my arms are one of my biggest insecurities”.

The 31-year-old wrote in the caption, “Wearing sleeveless anything (even at home) still makes me nervous/uncomfortable! [Sic]”

ALSO READ |Hilary Duff has made peace with her body: ‘I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me’

She, however, told her 499K followers that her “squishy arms and stretch marks are natural human things” and that they make her who she is. “They make me, ME! So maybe it’s time I wear whatever I want to wear, and just go with it? This is me having a moment… Perfectly toned arms be damned — I’m not waiting for that!”

While her half-sister Janhvi Kapoor posted hearts in the comment section, brother-in-law Anand Ahuja wrote, “Vulnerability is the ultimate courage. Thank you for sharing that!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

This is not the first time that Anshula has talked about body image issues. Earlier this year, she had penned a powerful note on self-love, “For me today, being ‘healthy’ means so much more than what I look like in the mirror. One of my first steps to becoming a healthier me was to acknowledge that mentally I wasn’t in the best place, and that I had to address what was eating me from the inside before I could even begin working on anything else.”

“This was the most uncomfortable part. And the most difficult part too. It took so much therapy. So many tears. So much uncertainty. Fear. Setbacks. Discomfort. Self-doubt. Then came self-realization. Thus began the healing. It’s been a 2-year long journey, and I’m still a work in progress,” she wrote.

Best of Express Premium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meetPremium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meet
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave IndiaPremium
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave India
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?Premium
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...Premium
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...
More Premium Stories >>

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Glastonbury Festival returns after three years
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 28: Latest News
Advertisement