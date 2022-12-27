How Anoushka Shankar deals with setbacks: ‘When bad things happen…’

People deal with grief, pain, and other such setbacks in life in their own ways; the key is to be authentic with everything that you do in response to the experiences that you get.

British-American sitar player Anoushka Shankar, who is the daughter of the late celebrated sitarist Ravi Shankar, recently interacted with Tweak India, during which she shared many nuggets of wisdom as to how she leads her life and what she does to make it less complicated.

Anoushka said she feels confident when she is comfortable. “I feel confident when I am doing things that feel authentic to me,” she told the portal, adding that if she does something that is not true to who she is, there is a certain “falsity to that”. “I have to stay true to myself.”

Shankar also talked about her daily rituals. “When something comes my way, or if it is a decision about work or life that I need to make, one of the things that I have learnt to do is to stop and take the time I need. Maybe my first answer is not my long-term answer,” she shared.

The 41-year-old admitted that the right decision in life should always feel “simple and comfortable”.

Today, she knows she is “stronger than [she] thought [she] was years ago”. “…the kind of things that I thought may break me, didn’t. And so, with time and experience I have learnt that I survive and heal, and that time heals; there’s a long journey to things. So, I think that now when catastrophe happens, or bad things happen… they happen and I experience them and feel them, but they don’t come with that same feeling of like, ‘I can’t manage this’ or ‘this is going to break me’; I know it won’t.”

