Anmol Ambani-Khrisha Shah wedding: Check out new pictures of the varmala ceremony, classy décor

Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah’s wedding was a dreamy affair, pictures of which are being shared on social media. The couple was all smiles as they exchanged garlands, surrounded by friends and family.

The wedding took place yesterday, and was a star-studded affair. Among the attendees were Nita and Isha Ambani, along with the Bachchan family, who arrived to bless the newlyweds.

Anmol is the son of Anil and Tina Ambani, and Khrisha is the CEO and co-founder of Dysco. While the bride looked ethereal in an embellished traditional red lehenga by designer Anamika Khanna — which was accessorised with a layered emerald neck piece, maang tikka, earrings, traditional bangles and kaleerein — the groom looked dapper in an ivory sherwani set styled with an embroidered dupatta and an emerald layered neck piece.

On Instagram, wedding filmers Sam and Ekta posted a picture from the varmala/jaimala ceremony, in which the bride and the groom see each other in the wedding getup for the first time and exchange garlands. It is a fun ritual, which entails some dodging and a lot of laughter.

In the pictures, friends and family lifted the couple in the air as they grinned while attempting to throw the garlands around each other’s necks.

“Khrisha & Anmol – as we got to know these two leading up to their wedding, we realised that they are two beautiful souls, madly in love. Congratulations on finding each other, Khrisha and Anmol (sic),” the caption read.

Other pictures include glimpses from their wedding reception decor, which had themes of white, green and golden. There were flowers and foliage, “on lawns and ballroom of Sea Wind”, which is the “Ambani family home in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai”.

The florals, décor and designs were done by Larly Bahl.

