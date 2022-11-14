Ankita Konwar talks about self love as she performs yoga on a beautiful Maldivian beach

Ankita Konwar loves to take care of herself; the fitness aficionado is often seen posting videos and posts that detail her routine.

While mostly her routine comprises yoga, wherein she is seen stretching and bending her body in difficult poses, there are also times when Ankita is seen out running with her husband Milind Soman, especially when they are travelling and checking out amazing, scenic locations in India and abroad.

It should be noted that often, people associate fitness with physical transformation. But, experts insist staying active can elevate a person’s mood and boost their mental and emotional well-being, too. And while they are at it, they can also learn to love and embrace themselves.

In one of her recent posts from Maldives, where Ankita was vacationing with her husband, the 31-year-old shared an important message: that of loving yourself, while performing Surya Namaskar or sun salutation on an idyllic beach.

Seen in a blue printed bra with matching blue shorts, Ankita performed the entire set of 12 poses with ease, and in the accompanying voiceover, talked about self love, celebrating oneself and other positive affirmations.

“Our bodies do so much for us, without us even realising it. The heart beats as it needs to. The lungs purify the air for us. Our stomach digests food, and blood carries all the nutrition we need through the entire body,” she said.

The fitness enthusiast continued: “Each organ is taking care of every little detail we require to function each moment, and yet, we take our bodies for granted. Speak mean words about it. We reduce it to a particular ‘size’ or ‘shape’ that is desirable by someone else’s idea.”

She added that instead of “being grateful for all that it does”, we talk about how our body is “not what we want it to be”, stating that it is time to break free of such stereotypes and “accept our body” and “respect it”.

“Be good to it, instead of trying to change it with harsh conditioning. Exercise to enjoy your body, not to torture it. Accepting ourselves is the first step towards self love.”

Ankita ended the video with an affirmation: “I am grateful for all [that] my body does for me, while allowing me to enjoy each passing moment.”

