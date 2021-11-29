Ankita Konwar visits Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, guess the animal she spotted

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, finding a pocket of peace amidst nature is enough to relax your mind and calm your senses. And that is exactly what fitness buff and travel enthusiast Ankita Konwar did when she took a “daylong trip from Guwahati” and visited the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam.

Taking to Instagram, Ankita shared a video in which she can be seen enjoying a jeep safari when she spotted the animal the sanctuary is famous for. ”One horned Indian rhino! Just a daylong trip from Guwahati!” she captioned the post.

Take a look at the majestic animal here:

The wildlife sanctuary, a winter favourite vacation spot near the city, boasts of wildlife flora and fauna, replete with immeasurable greenery and the sound of bird calls.

Famous for regular sightings of the Greater Indian One-Horned Rhinoceroses, the sanctuary is nestled in the grasslands near Morigaon and is landlocked by villages on all sides. It is reachable via road from Guwahati.

A haven for birdwatching enthusiasts, the sanctuary boasts of more than 190 species of birds, including the Spot-billed Pelican, White-bellied Heron, Lesser Adjutant, Greater Adjutant and Swamp Francolin. The freshwater gangetic dolphins and numerous elephants are a sight to behold as well.

An elephant being bathed in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

While there are numerous things to do if you plan on visiting Pobitora soon, but the ‘magical’ village of Mayong is a must on your itinerary. The village, situated around 45 kms from the city of Guwahati, was previously known to be a melting pot for black magic.

The name ‘Mayong’ is rumoured to have originated from the Sanskrit word Maya (illusion), Miyong (Dimasa word for elephant) or Ma (mother or Goddess Shakti) and Ongo (part). Presently, the village houses ancient archaeological relics and artefacts at the Mayong Central Museum and Emporium.

The best time to visit is between November to April. “Please note during the month of May and October all the national parks will be partially closed, we cannot pre book any safaris only accommodation and transportation can be booked. All safaris during May and October are subject to availability on (direct payment basis),” the website reads.

