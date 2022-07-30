scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

‘Things you can do apart from discussing someone else’s bum’: Ankita Konwar calls out objectification

"Basically do ANYTHING except for talking about someone else's bum," she wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 9:10:52 am
Ankita KonwarAnkita Konwar does not fret when it comes to expressing what's on her mind. (Ankita Konwar/Instagram)

Ankita Konwar, a certified yoga enthusiast who’s often spotted either sharing her everyday fitness routine or serving couple goals with her husband Milind Soman, cleverly calls out male gaze and objectification in her latest note shared on social media.

Listing down 10 other things that people should shift their focus toward instead of “discussing someone else’s bum,” Konwar has hit the bullseye with her empowering mindset. Take a look!

Ankita Konwar (Source: Ankita Konwar/Instagram)

Squats

The first point is based on aiming to achieve your desired physique. Urging netizens to work on their fitness, she suggested, “Try squats, they are magical.”

Read a book

The second point focuses on enhancing your knowledge by going back to the book you decided to read: “Read a few pages from a book that you bought and forgot about.”

Cooking

The third point is to unleash the cook within you: “Learn to cook something new.”

ALSO READ |Spain tells women: Don’t worry about body image on the beach

Go for a run, or try yoga

A fitness guru, her fourth and fifth points are about working on your own body by going out for a walk or run. She also suggested giving stretching or yoga a shot as it “helps tremendously!”

Take a nap 

Giving a sarcastic remark, her sixth point stated: “Take a nap (since you’ve got the time)”

Short goals go a long way

You may have big plans in your life, but what makes them achievable is when you break them down into shorter goals, be they career or personal ones. “Fix a short-term goal for yourself (physical/mental/emotional),” she wrote.

Be grateful

There are tons to be grateful for in life and that often slips our minds. Konwar suggested, “Write down what you’re grateful for today.”

ALSO READ |Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya claps back at people body-shaming her: ‘Don’t ask me again if I’m pregnant or fat’

Find solace in furry friends

Allotting time to dogs or cats is a scientifically proven therapeutic measure. Believing the same, she wrote, “Spend some time with a furry friend.”

Indulge in “ANYTHING”

“Basically do ANYTHING except for talking about someone else’s bum,” she concluded, with a humble yet powerful, “Namaste!”

