Ankita Konwar opens up on ‘fighting depression for years’; read full post

Ankita Konwar recently took to Instagram to reveal that she battled depression and anxiety “for years.”

The 30-year-old shared in a post, “Even after fighting depression for years, And still dealing with anxiety. It feels so good to wake up every morning realising that I’m still here and I love myself, with all I have and despite all I don’t.”

Stressing the importance of loving oneself, she added, “True love starts with self-love.”

In an earlier Instagram post, Ankita opened up on being abused during childhood and suffering many losses. “Abused as a child, grew up in hostels, lived in foreign cities alone, cheated by people I trusted most. Lost a brother, lost ex-lover, lost my father. Being called names for the way I look and judged for being with the person I love. So if you see me being optimistic, just know that I am! Love yourself,” she wrote.

One of the things that keeps Ankita ‘sane’ during challenging times is running, she said earlier. “These small runs are definitely keeping me sane. What’s keeping you sane? Stay active, stay sane, eat well and rest well.”

