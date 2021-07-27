Ankita Konwar calls out racism against people from the northeast amid Olympics medal glory

Ankita Konwar has no time for hypocrites. The fitness enthusiast who hails from Assam in the northeast part of India, has called out people who celebrate a northeasterner’s victory when they represent Indian and win medals, but otherwise subject them to racism and harassment by calling them names, and even suggesting they move to other countries.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, the 29-year-old wrote: “If you’re from Northeast India, you can become an Indian ONLY when you win a medal for the country. Otherwise we are known as ‘chinky’ ‘Chinese’ ‘Nepali’ or a new addition ‘corona’. India is not just infested with casteism but racism too. Speaking from my experience. #Hypocrites (sic)”

Her statement comes as Indian athletes put up exemplary efforts to win big at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. Recently, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, an Indian weightlifter, won a silver medal at the Games. Chanu, who hails from Manipur, had lifted 87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk category.

Her victory was collectively celebrated by the entire nation, and people did not stop praising her and sharing her winning moment on social media.

As explained in her message, Konwar feels that while it is all right to be jubilant when a fellow Indian wins laurels for the country, the same respect should be extended to other people belonging to the northeast part of India.

And that one must not have to prove their love for the nation — or feel they are Indian — only by winning medals in international championships.

We agree wholeheartedly; what about you?

