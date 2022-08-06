Woofs, meows, chirps, and more: What are animals trying to communicate?

By Ananya Jain

“One day, my cat disappeared from the house. We searched for hours and waited for days, but she never came back,” said Shobha Kalyanaswamy, a pet parent based in Telangana. With no other way out, she found her last hope in ‘Animal telepathy‘ which finally helped her find her lost pet.

What is animal telepathy? It “is a very personal and spiritual practice, wherein you connect with an animal and come to know what they feel, what they observe and what they want to share to the world about themselves,” explained Tanvir Panesar, an animal telepathy instructor and practician in Delhi.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Panesar has been practising animal telepathy for the last two years on a variety of animals including dogs, cats, birds, and horses, among others, and also teaches this innovative concept to her group of 50 students.

ALSO READ | Pet health: Ten foods that you must never give to your dog

Speaking to indianexpress.com, she said, “To connect successfully with an animal, one has to surrender oneself to the animal, and then you will see the magic.”

Tanvir Panesar is an animal telepathy instructor (Source: Tanvir Panesar) Tanvir Panesar is an animal telepathy instructor (Source: Tanvir Panesar)

Panesar believes that animal telepathy also helps to strengthen the pet-owner relationship. “Pets have often communicated their likes and dislikes to me, which I communicate with their owners, and they make the changes accordingly,” she said.

ALSO READ | Got a new pet? Here are five ways to bond with them

She also helps connect various pet parents to their long-lost pets. “I receive several requests for animal telepathy daily. Firstly, I perceive the reason behind the owner getting in touch with the pet. I deal with various requests of behavioural changes in animals, their demise or disappearance,” she said.

According to Asha Arun, an animal communicator from Delhi, to establish a connection with an animal, “one has to clear their mind and establish concentration through meditation. After that, we set an intention of whom we need to communicate with. Finally, let your body flow into the conversation.”

“We also need to close the communication very carefully by always thanking the animal,” she told indianexpress.com.

Asha Arun is an animal communicator from Delhi (Source: Asha Arun) Asha Arun is an animal communicator from Delhi (Source: Asha Arun)

Talking about her first experience of animal telepathy, Arun shared, “Mia, a Labrador, was lost in Uttarakhand for several days and was also attacked by a wild animal, as she told me in the communication. She gave us several landmarks of where she was. Mia also showed me a small shop where she used to have food and a construction house where she rests at the night. That is how we rescued her.”

So far, she has communicated with cats, turtles, elephants, horses and birds, among other animals, and has rescued approximately 60-80 lost animals.

Just like Paneser, Arun, too, helps others learn and explore this art of animal telepathy. She provides a beginner certification course, comprising of a four-day workshop followed by directing personal guidance to the communicators during their client sessions for a period of one month. The cost of this course may vary from Rs 1,200 to Rs 4,000, she said.

While animal telepathy has gained the interest of many during the past few years, several rationalists continue to deny the possibility of its existence. Talking about the same, Akshaya Kawle, an animal communicator, said, “As science tends to disapprove such practices, people often refrain from believing in these concepts. However, telepathy is just a feeling of the senses. The absence of verbal contact and distances do not affect the communication, be it with humans or animals.”

Talking about the barriers in communication during animal telepathy, she said, “Most communicators face challenges to believe in the validity of their communication, which can only be overcome with time. We need to be very accepting about what the animal communicates and avoid intercepting it with our projections.”

Akshaya Kawle is an animal communicator who has been practising since 2013 (Source: Akshaya Kawle) Akshaya Kawle is an animal communicator who has been practising since 2013 (Source: Akshaya Kawle)

According to Kawle, she has communicated with dogs, cats, insects and birds, among others. She also conducts workshops to teach animal telepathy to interested people.

According to these animal telepathy practitioners, this concept is nothing magical. In each of us, there lies an innate ability and divinity to practise and master this communication, they believe.

(The writer was an intern at The Indian Express)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!