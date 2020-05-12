Anil Kapoor pens inspiring note on the need to build ‘immunity’ of mind; read

Anil Kapoor talked on fitness of the mind in a social media post. (Source: anilskapoor/Instagram) Anil Kapoor talked on fitness of the mind in a social media post. (Source: anilskapoor/Instagram)

Anil Kapoor’s love for fitness is no secret; the actor has always drawn attention with his superfit body and oozing charm even at the age of 63.

But its not just physical fitness, the Judaai actor believes that mental fitness is equally important for overall well-being. Especially at the time of the lockdown, when people are grappling with increased stress levels among other challenges, it is all the more important that one takes adequate steps to ensure the fitness of the mind.

In a motivational Instagram post, the Mr India actor talked about building the “immunity of the mind”. “The long-term solution to fighting microbes like Covid-19 is not complete isolation or endless disinfecting, but building immunity of the body and mind to fight any such external aggravators, because this is not the first or the last one…,” he wrote alongside pictures of him working out.

“Our mind is the one part of the body we have to work the hardest on, and yet the results of this hard work may not always be manifest to others. There is no mind bicep to flex no brain six pack to show off,” he further wrote.

“Flexing your will power and your resolve” comes before flexing your muscles, and that is what Kapoor also follows, he revealed. “very day, the first thing I flex is the power of my mind to get up get rolling, move beyond what obstacles it has placed in my way, remove what clouds of doubt have come over me. If you think you can, you will. If you think you can’t, you won’t. Either way, you will prove yourself right,” he remarked.

Read the full post here:

In the wake of increased anxiety and stress levels and obsessive compulsve disorders (OCD), the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences recently launched a national COVID-19 psychosocial helpline in collaboration with the Health Ministry. Doctors, on the other hand, have constantly harped on the importance of exercise and following a good diet and sleep regime to keep stress levels under control, besides advising judicious consumption of COVID-19-related news.

