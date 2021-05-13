‘They’re cool people’: Angelina Jolie talks about raising her six children as a single mom

Ever since her split with husband Brad Pitt, actor Angelina Jolie has been enjoying her time raising her six kids, whom she once shared with Pitt, but is now fighting a custody battle for.

In a recent interview with E! News‘ Daily Pop, the actor talked about her blessed life as a parent, and of the experience of raising Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Shiloh and Knox as a single mother.

While Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester joked that he cannot even be a ‘plant-dad’ to six trees — forget about raising a full family — Jolie said her job as a mother has only been a ‘blessing’. “I have six very capable children. Of course you wake up and you just feel like, ‘I’ve got to make sure they’re okay. I’ve got to make sure they’re mentally okay.’ But honestly, I think a few years ago, it switched and they’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to make sure mom’s okay’.”

“We’re such a team, so I am very, very lucky,” Jolie continued, adding: “I’m always the one who worries, but I don’t worry about them. They’re cool people.”

During the interview, the actor also opened up about her love life, stating that she is quite picky when it comes to suitors. “I probably have a very long list [of ‘nos’]. I’ve been alone for a long time now,” Jolie said.

Previously, she had revealed the sweet reason behind her children making her cry. “My kids have always been amazing at Mother’s Day,” she was quoted as telling Extra.

“The fun for me, is that I don’t plan anything, I don’t do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something. It is just the knowing that they are doing something together, and thinking of something together, and that they want to, and that they think it is important, always makes me cry. They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry. They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how quickly I cry — ‘Oh, there she goes…'”

