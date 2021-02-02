Angelina Jolie doesn’t think she has the skills to be a ‘stay-at-home’ mom

While Jolie is said to be reserved about her personal life, she discussed quite a few things with British Vogue recently. (AP photo)

When it comes to motherhood, everybody’s journey is different. And everyone has their fair share of struggles, even Angelina Jolie. But the celebrated actor — who recently opened up about her life to British Vogue for the magazine’s March issue — would not trade the world for her family, which comprises her six children: Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14) and twins Knox and Vivienne (12).

While Jolie is said to be reserved about her personal life, she discussed quite a few things with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful — from motherhood and pandemic, to fast fashion and aging. When asked what a typical day in her life looks like, the actor said: “I was never very good at sitting still. Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, travelling in the middle of the jungle somewhere. I didn’t imagine it in that true, traditional sense. I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom.”

“I’m managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all,” she continued, adding that she loves her kids. “I love them. I feel like we’re such a team. It may sound clichéd, but you love and you try, and even if you burn the eggs, that doesn’t matter in the end.”

The Maleficent star also discussed how it had been a hard few years for her family — referring to her public separation from husband Brad Pitt. “The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.”

The 45-year-old also revealed she has been “feeling more comfortable” as she ages. “I do like being older. I feel much more comfortable in my forties than I did when I was younger.”

Somewhere else in the conversation, Jolie also said she “loved having babies”. “I love sitting up at night and talking to my kids.”

On her personal style, she said it typically involves a monochromatic outfit and a Valentino bag. “I invest in quality pieces, and then just wear them to death. Boots, a favorite coat, a favorite purse, I don’t change things often, you know? That’s one of my things,” she told the outlet.

