Andy Murray launches limited-edition gender neutral nail designs to celebrate Wimbledon’s style

Andy Murray, in collaboration with celebrity nail artist Michelle Humphrey, has created some limited edition nail designs to celebrate the style of Wimbledon 2022, which is (in)famous for its strict dress code that expects players to wear all-white outfits — from head to toe — for both practice sessions and while they are on court.

The British tennis player — who is a two-time Wimbledon champion and an Olympic gold medallist — partnered with Humphrey to create some interesting designs for fans who are enjoying American Express’ special ‘Fan Experience’ at Wimbledon this week, an Independent report states.

Per the report, fans can get their hands on limited edition manicures pertaining to all things tennis, at a special nail bar. Humphrey took to Instagram to announce that the four bespoke designs include: strawberries and cream, tennis ball, the tennis net, and abstract Wimbledon purple and green.

Interestingly, the designs were inspired by Murray’s memories of Wimbledon and were made to “celebrate Wimbledon’s iconic style”.

Humphrey was quoted as telling Stylist: “We really wanted these nails to be like a souvenir you can take home from Wimbledon, without having to lug anything from the shop. We tried and tested lots of different designs that would best reflect Wimbledon, and we nailed it down to four.”

According to the publication, the nails are gender neutral, and the message is that they are for everyone. Murray opted for a manicure himself with Humphrey, and also offered to paint her nails on shoot day.

The tennis tournament began on Monday, June 27 this year, and it was a full-house in three years, amid the pandemic.

