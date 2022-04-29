Ananya Panday opens up about being body-shamed in school: ‘You are a flat screen’

Having to hear unpleasant comments about one’s appearance can be extremely debilitating for mental as well as physical health. Ananya Panday recently spoke about her experiences of being body-shamed in childhood. “When I was younger, I would get teased by some in school that ‘you are a flat screen’. I was like, this is only happening to me. Why are they only saying this to me? There is something wrong with me.”

Women are often targeted for their weight, size, how they dress up, and their body shape. Stressing that body shaming is ubiquitous, the 23-year-old said such mentality needs to be done away with. The Gehraaiyaan actor told She The People that its not just her, many people endure body shaming, as “growing up, talking to more girls around me, I felt that it is not just me,” she expressed.

“I felt if I speak about it, it will make someone feel less alone,” she added.

“Women are often criticised and called names for having certain body types. This week on #Sisterhood with @shailichopra , @ananyapanday talks about how she felt being called a flat screen in her childhood,” the post on SheThePeople‘s Instagram read.

She also received support from social media users. One said, “Why are people shaming her…what she is saying is correct and still happening in this world”, while another expressed, “Being obese is an issue, being flat is an issue, being muscular is an issue, being super curvy is an issue, being too lean is an issue, being too fair is an issue, being too dark is an issue…Practically there is no ideal figure as such, cause people find flaw in whatever shape or size one is in…People should just learn to be not bothered about how other people look and mind their own business…”

Another user appreciated her and wrote, “It is so true. Glad she is talking about it because videos like these have taught me how to love my body.”

Not long ago, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu was body-shamed by trolls saying that she had put on weight, as she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week.

“We, at the Miss Universe platform, talk about women empowerment and womanhood, and body positivity. I know there are a lot of people who are trolling me, and that’s okay, because it is their mindset,” she said at an event.

She added, “But, there are a lot of other individuals who are trolled every day irrespective of if they are Miss Universes or not. I am empowering them by making them feel that if I feel gorgeous, [they] are beautiful, too. It is in our minds how we perceive beauty.”

