Anant Chaturdashi 2019: When is Anant Chaturdashi in 2019? Know its significance, puja timings and muhurat

India is a land of diversity and for every special day, there are a set of rituals that go into it. One of the prominent festivals celebrated with much fanfare in India is Anant Chaturthi, the festival which marks the end of the 10-day long Ganesha Festival. This year, the grand occasion of Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 12, Thursday.

The process of the Ganesha Visarjan or bidding adieu to the great Lord is done with as much fanfare and spirit as the Ganesha Pooja. People say goodbye to their favourite Lord Ganesha with a heavy heart, accompanied by nostalgia and a lot of emotion.

The festival begins with Pranapratishhtha, that involves chanting of mantras by a priest. This is followed by a ritual, which includes the 16-step Shodashopachara Puja, where the elephant god’s favourite dishes are offered to the idol. These include modak, shrikhand, coconut rice, motichoor laddoo, payasam, and medu vada.

Finally, the festival ends with a ritual called Uttarpuja, which involves bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha. After this, the statue of Ganesha is immersed in water, known as Ganpati Visarjan. Slogans like ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya’ are shouted by devotees to pay respect to Ganesha in keeping with the spirit of celebrations as they bid a revered farewell.

Mumbai is popular for hosting some of the most famous Ganpati festivals and mandals. Even Bollywood celebrities come together and celebrate this festival. People who live far away from their home often go back to celebrate and get together with their families.

Anant Chaturdashi on Thursday, September 12, 2019

Anant Chaturdashi Puja Muhurat – 06:09 AM to 06:09 AM, Sep 13

Duration – 24 Hours 00 Mins

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins – 05:06 AM on Sep 12, 2019

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends – 07:35 AM on Sep 13, 2019