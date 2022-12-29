Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant get engaged, participate in raj-bhog-shringaar ceremonies at Shrinathji Temple

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of industrialist Anil Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant on Wednesday, in the company of close family and friends.

The “roka” ceremony of the couple, who have known each other for a few years now, was performed at the Shrinathji Temple at Rajasthan’s Nathdwara, according to an official statement by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

“The young couple spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji’s blessings for their upcoming union and participated in the traditional raj-bhog-shringaar ceremonies at the temple. The family and friends will together celebrate the happy occasion later today,” the statement added.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in the presence of family and friends. (Photo: RIL) Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in the presence of family and friends. (Photo: RIL)

The ceremony marks the beginning of the “formal journey of their marriage in the coming months”, and the families “seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone” for the couple as they start their journey of togetherness.

Anant, who is the younger brother of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal, has studied at Brown University, USA, while Radhika is a graduate of New York University. Over the years, he has served at Reliance Industries in various capacities, including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail ventures. At present, he is leading the energy business of RIL. Radhika, on the other hand, serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.

Earlier this year, the Arangetram ceremony of Radhika was hosted by the Ambanis with many actors and politicians in attendance. An Arangetram ceremony is an important occasion for dancers, as it marks their debut performance. After years of training in Bharatanatyam, it was Radhika’s first-ever stage performance.

