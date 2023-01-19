scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get engaged, Nita Ambani surprises with a dance performance

Check out the details and first pictures from the official engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get engagedAnant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get engaged (Source: RIL)
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got engaged today in a ceremony at the Ambani residence in Mumbai. According to a statement released by the family, the Ambanis, along with their close friends and family, were in attendance for the occasion. Apart from the rituals, the family members also performed a surprise dance number, led by Nita Ambani.

The ceremony was a traditional one with Gujarati Hindu rituals such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi.

Anant Amabni and Radhika Merchant are now officially engaged The Ambanis at the engagement of Anant Amabni and Radhika Merchant. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The evening began with Anant’s sister Isha and other members of the Ambani family visiting Radhika’s family home to invite them formally, a statement by the family revealed. They were greeted by the chanting of mantras. Next, the couple and the families headed to the temple to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna. The main functions began with an auspicious Ganesh puja.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got engaged The Ambanis, along with their close friends and family, were in attendance for the occasion. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ceremonies such as the Gol Dhana, a pre-wedding ceremony where jaggery and coriander seeds are exchanged in a symbolic gesture, and the Chunari Vidhi followed. The dance performance by the Ambani family wowed the crowd who cheered them on. After the festivity and rituals, the couple exchanged rings among good wishes and blessings from the gathering.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani get engaged Nita Ambani with the couple. (Source: RIL)
Radhika was wearing a stunning gold embellished lehenga and Anant was seen donning a deep blue traditional kurta for the occasion. The rest of the family, too, were decked in shades of gold and blue.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get engaged. The couple posing for pictures. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The couple has known each other for several years now, and are slated to get married in the coming months. Anant is the son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, and has been part of the Reliance industries family in various capacities. He studied at Brown University in the USA and currently leads the energy business of RIL. Radhika studied at New York University and is the daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant. She is a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 19:06 IST
