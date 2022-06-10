scorecardresearch
Anand Ahuja shares the ‘most valuable lessons’ wife Sonam Kapoor has taught him

"Happy Birthday to the most special, insightful power @sonamkapoor [Sic]," Ahuja wrote for the actor

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 10, 2022 9:40:34 pm
Sonam Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor news, Sonam Kapoor pregnancy, Sonam Kapoor birthday, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja babymoon, indian express newsCalling Kapoor his "best friend", "partner", "girlfriend", "wife", and "this year, our baby’s mama", Ahuja wished her a "Happy Birthday". (Photo: Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are set to become parents for the first time, and their Instagram posts reflect their excitement and love for each other.

They were recently on their babymoon trip in Italy, and now, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday, Ahuja wrote a long and endearing post celebrating her existence and honouring the mother-to-be.

Calling Kapoor his “best friend”, “partner”, “girlfriend”, “wife”, and “this year, our baby’s mama”, Ahuja wished her a “Happy Birthday”.

ALSO READ |‘Pregnant and powerful’: Sonam Kapoor celebrates birthday in opulent off-white ensemble

“As you are on the verge of motherhood, I want to share the most valuable lessons you have taught me through your words and actions,” he wrote in the Instagram caption that accompanied a couple of photographs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

While in one of the photos, the couple appeared to be taking a stroll through a park, in another, the Khoobsurat actor was captured in a cheery mood — wearing a midnight blue blazer and pants, and a matching t-shirt.

ALSO READ |‘Desi Aphrodite’: Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor looks ethereal in a stunning white sari

“…the importance of putting full focus and effort in every task we commit to,” Ahuja wrote as the first point. “…the power of stillness and silence to develop our intuition and use that to guide us in the decisions we make, and the value in enjoying each step, each movement, each sentiment to really make #everydayphenomenal,” he continued as the second and third points.

The businessman ended his post by writing, “Happy Birthday to the most special, insightful power @sonamkapoor [Sic]”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

Prior to this, for their fourth anniversary in May 2022, Ahuja had shared some photographs from their wedding, calling his wife “the most giving, selfless, generous person in the world”.

