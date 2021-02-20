These ingredients will help soothe your skin’s redness in no time, says expert

Your flushed skin could be a result of numerous reasons such as embarrassment or you coming back after a heavy workout or even a long run! But often it can be because of rosacea or a skincare product you used which ended up flaring your skin. In fact, it can also be a result of a compromised skin barrier or using products that contain significant amounts of alcohol.

If your skin gets flared up quickly then take a look at these three easily available ingredients suggested by dermatologist Geetika Mittal in an Instagram post below.

“Whether you have dry skin, irritated skin, or suffer from rosacea, these are a few ingredients that will help to reduce redness and soothe the skin,” shared the dermatologist.

Aloe vera

This ingredient does not even need an introduction. A holy grail for almost all skin types, this is “natural miracle-healer is very gentle and helps to reduce red skin” she adds. Scoop some out and apply it with clean fingers on your face. In fact, it is an all-rounder ingredient with many benefits. Here’s how you can select the right aloe vera gel for yourself.

Vitamin C

This is an ingredient everyone wants to incorporate into their skincare routine. “Most people love vitamin C for its brightening abilities, but in mild dosage, it’s great at reducing redness because of its anti-inflammatory properties,” shares Dr Mittal. Always use sunscreen whenever you choose to apply Vitamin C topically in the day, otherwise, it can increase radical damage.

Peptides

She shares, “Peptides became a trend in the beauty industry within the past few years, and for good reason. Peptides help soothe and calm irritated skin.” Also known as polypeptides, they are naturally known to occur in our skin and help in reducing wrinkles as well as maintaining our skin barrier.

