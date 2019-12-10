Sustainable living: An eco-friendly appliance to flush your kitchen waste down the drain

The food waste is pushed inside the main chamber where the grinding plates turn it into a sludge, which is then easily flushed down the drain and into the main sewerage system. The food waste is pushed inside the main chamber where the grinding plates turn it into a sludge, which is then easily flushed down the drain and into the main sewerage system.

The key to a better world — amid the debilitating and distressing effects of climate change — is sustainable living. Broadly speaking, sustainable living entails a lifestyle that attempts to assuage the pressure on the planet and its resources. Those who choose this lifestyle, try to reduce their carbon footprint by altering their way of living.

Among other things, more and more people are looking at greener substitutes inside their own houses. From sustainable wardrobes and sanitary products to kitchens, conscious decisions are being made to tackle everyday environmental problems.

Speaking of kitchens: did you know that food waste makes up the bulk of the entire household waste? And yet, many houses — urban and semi-urban — still choose to manually pack the waste inside the dustbin, and then wait for the garbage truck to come and take it away. The segregation of dry and wet waste is another time-consuming and arduous task.

According to numerous studies and findings, in India and outside, garbage disposal is known to directly affect the environment, as a big chunk of it goes and ends up in a landfill. This is bad news because over a period of time, the waste becomes toxic and ends up spoiling the soil and groundwater.

Even inside the house, the cleaning of the sink drain can be frustrating — but necessary — because it often reeks of food residue. So, what can be done to remedy this situation? While still a tad new in the Indian market, food waste disposers are means to bring about convenient and conscious living. Let us break it down for you.

Many houses — urban and semi urban — still choose to manually pack the waste inside the dustbin, and then wait for the garbage truck to come and take it away. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Many houses — urban and semi urban — still choose to manually pack the waste inside the dustbin, and then wait for the garbage truck to come and take it away. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The process is fairly simple. Installed just below the kitchen sink, the appliance allows any type of raw or cooked food — wet or dry — including vegetables with tough skins, egg shells and bones, to be disposed of in minutes. It is relatively easy to use, and instead of manually picking up morsels from the drain, or thrusting them into the dustbin, all one has to do is put the food waste into the sink hole instead of the dustbin, run cold water and start the device with the push of a button.

The food waste is pushed inside the main chamber where the grinding plates turn it into a sludge, which is then easily flushed down the drain and into the main sewerage system. The appliance ensures the kitchen appears hygienic and immaculate.

“There are many food waste disposer brands in India. Franke, InSinkErator, Hindware, Garbodrain, are some of them. While the market is relatively small at the moment, probably because of the lack of awareness, it is predicted to grow in the next five years at least,” Nilesh Mehta, MD Modernizing Trends, a market distributor told indianexpress.com.

“Food waste accounts for about 40-50 per cent of the total waste that is generated. From an overall perspective, if we can avoid landfills and take care of food waste at source, there’s a great opportunity for countries to avoid the serious impact of pollution and environmental change,” Emerson India (of which InSinkErator is a part) Vice President Shirish Adi, said.

In order to buy the appliance, a customer can either go online, or buy it from a trusted hardware shop. “It is such a simple appliance — a DIY product — that anybody can figure it out on their own. But, in India, the seller sometimes has to get it installed for the customer,” Mehta said.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd