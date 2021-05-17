Ayurvedic doctor shares tips to make your hair healthy, shiny

How do you take care of your hair? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

We all wish for thick, voluminous hair, but it requires patience and consistency. Good shampoo and conditioner are important, but they need to be coupled with healthy lifestyle habits. Dixa Bhavsar, an Ayurveda doctor, recently took to Instagram to share some major tips that can help make your hair healthy and shiny. Take a look at what she suggested.

Consume adequate protein via lentils, nuts, and seeds. Also, consume vitamin C to boost collagen production. She added that “amla strengthens your hair roots and delays premature greying of hair”.

It is also advisable to add equivalent supplements of biotin from fermented foods, and consume a healthy amount of iron. This can be obtained from sesame seeds, spinach, methi and more. She shared “Bhringraj is known as Keshraj. It is considered best among the herbs used for hair health. It induces healthy hair growth and makes your hair strong and smooth”.

Check out more Ayurvedic herbs for your hair here.

Massaging with hair oils, which include neem, curry leaves and hibiscus, is also great in treating dandruff. “Brahmi and Yastimadhu soothe and nourish your hair. It provides shine and luster,” Dr Bhavsar wrote. You can also make this herbal oil at home with this guide, click here.

In the post, she added while these are important ingredients, one should also maintain the right sleep cycle, take less stress and keep a check on mental health. Also, exercise regularly.

