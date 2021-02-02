Amy Schumer shares a photo to normalise her C-section scars

The comedian's post has been received well by her followers, who lauded her for appreciating her body with all its imperfections. (File photo)

The latest celebrity to normalise human body and embrace its imperfections is stand-up comedian and actor Amy Schumer, who has shared a selfie on her Instagram account, showing her cesarean section scars.

In the photo, Schumer stands in front of a mirror, hiding her breasts but highlighting her scars. She has captioned the image: “Feeling like my c section looks cute today! #hotgirlwinter #csection (sic)”.

The 39-year-old underwent the C-section procedure to give birth to her son Gene in May 2019. Shortly after she posted the image, she was met with a lot of praise from her followers.

“Thank you for helping me feel more okay with mine!” someone wrote, while another person said: “Beautiful body. I need to love my scar more.”

According to a report in The Independent, Schumer had revealed she had to undergo an IVF procedure to conceive with her husband Chris Fischer. She has also previously spoken about her “tough pregnancy” after suffering from “hyperemesis gravidarum” which, as per the NHS, is a rare condition that causes severe sickness, dehydration, low blood sugar, and weight loss. Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, too, had experienced it with each of her three pregnancies.

Per the report, Schumer’s condition was so severe she had to be admitted to a hospital, hooked to an IV line. “I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful,” she had noted in an Instagram post.

In fact, while speaking with actor Anna Faris for her Unqualified podcast in January, Schumer had explained that because of the condition, she will “not be able to have children naturally again”.

Schumer’s post is being appreciated for showcasing the real struggle of pregnancy and postpartum body, much like actor Blake Lively, who recently opened up about her own struggles with post-pregnancy weight, and how she felt insecure after giving birth to her third child.

