Amy Schumer gets her face fillers dissolved: ‘I looked like Maleficent’

Sometimes, people go through cosmetic treatments which do not yield desired results. Actor and comedian Amy Schumer got candid about a particular procedure which she had to undo — thankfully it was not permanent.

Taking to Instagram, Schumer shared a selfie in which her face, particularly the apples of the cheeks, was covered with a white lotion. The picture appeared to have been clicked at her dermatologist’s office, where she went to get her face fillers dissolved, probably because she did not quite like the results.

In the caption she wrote, “I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #malificent (sic)”

The 40-year-old Emmy winner also tagged her doctor, Jodi LoGerfo, a medical and cosmetic dermatologist, who herself shared the photo on her profile and explained that using “dermal filler can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face”.

“But filler placement is extremely important! @amyschumer came to me after having filler elsewhere and we decided that where the filler was placed was not ideal, so we dissolved it!”

LoGerfo further explained that dissolving a filler is a “very simple and quick treatment”. “I injected hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid) to dissolve it!”

Indianexpress.com reached out to experts to understand more about face fillers and what they entail. Dr Reshma T Vishnani, consultant dermatologist, trichologist and aesthetic dermatologist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital explained that face fillers are injectable fillers to make your skin look “youthful and tight”. “The most common face fillers used in recent times are hyaluronic acid fillers and fat transfer. The hyaluronic acid fillers are usually done for face tightening and also to fill the skin. As we age, our skin sags, and face fillers help in adding volume to the required part: cheeks or lips,” she said.

The doctor added that hyaluronic acid fillers can be dissolved, but fat transfer fillers cannot be dissolved. “Hyaluronic acid fillers are done with only 1 ml injection; if, in case, the filler is voluminous it can be dissolved with the help of an anti-dose of hyaluronidase.”

Dermal fillers offer temporary results that last from months to a couple of years. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Dermal fillers offer temporary results that last from months to a couple of years. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Concurring with her, Dr Shruti Saini, cosmetologist, periodontist and oral implantologist, said, “Hyaluronidase is a soluble protein enzyme that is used to break down the hyaluronic acid found in dermal filler. Hyaluronidase has immediate effect and a half-life of two minutes with duration of action of 24 to 48 hours. Once we start the process of injecting the hyaluronidase, the dermal filler in that area starts to break down and soften immediately.”

She also said that dermal fillers offer temporary results that last from months to a couple of years, and most hyaluronic acid fillers are “infused with lidocaine to help minimise discomfort during and after treatment”.

Schumer had previously told Cosmopolitan, in 2014, of cosmetic treatments and the industry that benefits from it: “I don’t judge anybody for having plastic surgery at all. I think the industry surrounding it and the drive to do it and how it seems like usually it’s never enough — I think that’s bad. I don’t think it’s great for people.”

