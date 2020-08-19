Amsterdam installs plant pots as urinals to prevent tourists from urinating in streets

Amsterdam is setting up urinals with plant pots. (Source: greenpee.nl/Instagram)

To discourage tourists from urinating in the street, Amsterdam has come up with an innovative remedy. Special plant pots are now being installed that double up as urinals across Red Light District and other hotspots of Leidseplein and Rembrandtplein.

The new move will not only deter tourists from urinating on walls but the urine collected would be used to make fertiliser. A total of 12 GreenPees have been installed, according to Independent.

The urine is regularly collected from planters for processing and phosphate harvesting, and GreenPee inventor Richard de Vries insisted it was odour-free.

“Peeing against a wall is going to damage historic buildings. It is dirty, unhygienic and attracts flies. We came up with the idea of a planter to help keep the city green and provide something we can make fertiliser from,” Richard de Vries was quoted as saying.

“We can make electricity with urine and it would be good if it could power a light. May be it could be a city announcement board for public health messages too,” he told dutchnews.nl in an interview.

Amsterdam council is to invest Euros 50,000 (Rs 44,67,400) in the plan, after a pilot scheme yielded results with a reported 49 per cent decrease in the number of people urinating publicly.

Besides, cities in France also installed outdoor urinals during the coronavirus-led coronavirus as many public toilets were closed during the time.

