Amrita Rao makes a case for normalising breastfeeding in pic shared by husband RJ Anmol

Breastfeeding, while a normal activity for new mothers, is frowned upon in many parts of the world, especially when done in a public/shared space. As such, it continues to be viewed as a closed-door activity, something that it is not.

While actor Amrita Rao, a new mother, is enjoying this phase of her life, she and her husband RJ Anmol have decidedly shared an image on Instagram, in which the actor is clicked smiling, as she feeds her baby boy Veer. Check out this post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ Anmol 🇮🇳 (@rjanmol27)

Amrita looks radiant in a white top, hair tied in a ponytail, as she sits facing away from the camera, and gazing lovingly at her son.

In the caption, her husband writes: “Amrita feeding Veer is the most beautiful sight for me every day… It’s so surreal, so magical… almost Godly ! 💫”

“It’s the toughest duty — all night, all day & she does it with a smile on her face… to see mother & baby bond in a different way… I salute you, I salute my mother & EVERY MOTHER on this planet … 🙏🏼,” he continues.

The post is commendable because while many actors around the world have shared pictures of themselves breastfeeding their babies, in India, we hardly ever see such posts on social media, especially from actors, who can exert their influence and make a genuine difference.

Kudos to Amrita, therefore, for at least having a dialogue over it. For making it known that breastfeeding is one of the ways through which an infant is fed, and that it is as normal as showering, and must not, therefore, be stigmatised.

Check out some of these other posts of celebrities sharing pictures of them feeding their babies:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa)

