Amrapali Dubey’s sea-facing home: Inside the Bhojpuri star’s new Mumbai apartment

Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey has been making waves with her appearance on reality shows, including Bigg Boss 20. Fans recently got a sneak peek into her new house in Mumbai, which she bought earlier this year.

In a home tour with Nayandeep Rakshit, Amrapali shares that the home is still being furnished. showcased her sea-facing apartment, including its spacious balcony, luxury bedroom, and a yet-to-be-furnished space that she plans to turn into a makeup and content-creation area.

The tour begins with a small foyer that leads to the main entrance. The space stores shoes and footwear, while a dedicated corner for a Ganpati idol adds a positive element.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

A home dominated by white

The most noticeable feature of Amrapali’s apartment is its pristine white colour palette. The rooms feature white walls, cream and other light-toned furniture, along with minimalist decor. Large floor-to-ceiling windows let natural light flood the interiors, giving the apartment a bright, spacious feel.

The living space features a pristine white tone (Photo: Nayandeep Rakhsit/YouTube) The living space features a pristine white tone (Photo: Nayandeep Rakhsit/YouTube)

Rather than opting for an overtly glamorous aesthetic, Amrapali chose a more understated and functional design. The neutral interiors also give the space a calm and uncluttered feel.

Sea views from the balcony

The living room opens into a spacious balcony overlooking the Mumbai coastline. The actor has kept the outdoor space simple, adding comfortable, weather-proof seating.

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The balcony appears to be one of her favourite corners of the house. It is a space where the actor can unwind after long shooting days, particularly over a cup of coffee, while taking in the sea view.

A dedicated prayer space

While the rest of the apartment follows a contemporary design, Amrapali has incorporated a distinctly traditional element with her mandir. The prayer space features intricate traditional carvings and soft ambient lighting. She uses it for daily prayers and hosts festive pujas with her family.

The dining space features a statement console (Photo: Nayandeep Rakhsit/YouTube) The dining space features a statement console (Photo: Nayandeep Rakhsit/YouTube)

The kitchen and dining areas continue the neutral aesthetic, with modern appliances integrated into elegant cabinetry. Her bedroom follows the same muted colour scheme, while personal memorabilia, awards, and carefully chosen decor pieces add a more individual touch.

One portion of the apartment is still empty, but Amrapali shared that she intends to turn the space into a dedicated makeup and content-creation area, giving her room to work on projects outside her acting commitments.

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Modern solutions for the kitchen

Aditi Murarka Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Nestasia, shared her insights on modern storage solutions that are gaining popularity among celebrities to keep kitchens organised yet visually appealing. The expert highlighted the growing trend of meal prep, which has become a lifestyle for several homeowners with hectic schedules.

“Meal prep is becoming an important part of how people organise their kitchens, and that is driving demand for storage solutions that are functional, convenient and easy to carry. People are looking for products that help them prepare, store and take their meals on the go without compromising on how they look,” Aditi said.

She added, “At the same time, storage is getting a glow-up within the kitchen itself. People are increasingly looking for solutions that make their cabinets and shelves look as considered as the rest of their home. Glassware with beautiful detailing, colourful lids and thoughtfully designed jars can turn everyday storage into part of the visual appeal of a kitchen.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.