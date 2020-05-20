Amphan: Dos and don’ts to stay safe during a cyclone

Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall today. (Express photo by Shantanu Chowdhury) Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall today. (Express photo by Shantanu Chowdhury)

With the extremely severe cyclone Amphan moving closer to mainland, parts of West Bengal and Odisha are now witnessing heavy downpour. As the respective state governments take initiatives to curb the impact of the cyclone, it is also crucial that people take measures in their personal capacities to ensure safety.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued guidelines for people, suggesting dos and don’ts before, during and after cylcone Amphan. Here’s what they said:

Read| Cyclone Amphan, Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates

Safety measures before cyclone

* Ignore rumours. Stay calm, do not panic.

* Keep you mobile phones charged to ensure connectivity.

* Listen to radio, watch TV, read newspapers for weather updates.

* Keep your documents and valuables in water-proof containers.

* Prepare an emergency kit with essential items

* Untie animals to ensure their safety

Along with the tips mentioned above, make sure to keep a battery operated torch with enough dry cells, anchor removable objects that may fly with strong winds like a dustbin, and stock up on plenty non-perishable food that can be used in emergency.

Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik gives final touches to his sand sculpture on cyclone Amphan at Puri beach. (PTI Photo) Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik gives final touches to his sand sculpture on cyclone Amphan at Puri beach. (PTI Photo)

Safety measures during and after cyclone

Indoors

* Switch off electrical mains and gas supply

* Keep your doors and windows shut

* If your house feels unsafe, leave early before the onset of a cyclone

* Listen to radio

* Drink boiled or chlorinated water

* Rely only on official warning

Outdoors

* Do not enter damaged buildings

* Watch out for broken electric pole, wires and other sharp objects

* Seek a safe shelter as soon as possible

NDMA further suggests some important post-cyclone measures on its official website:

* If you are at a shelter, remain there until informed that you can return home safely.

* You must get inoculated against diseases immediately.

* Avoid lose, dangling wires from lamp posts.

* If you have to drive, do it carefully.

* Clear debris from your premises immediately.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd