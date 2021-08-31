Say hello to glowing skin with these morning and night routines

Taking care of your skin is extremely necessary. However, with an overwhelming amount of information available, it can get difficult to decide what steps and products should be a part of your morning and night skincare routines. With the right skincare routine followed with discipline, you can ensure very healthy and glowing skin for yourself.

If you are confused about what skincare routine to follow, look no further as fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad have put all your doubts to rest. In an Instagram post shared by the former, Dr Sharad can be seen explaining the best practices to follow as your morning and night skincare routines.

Adopt the following morning and night skincare routines, as suggested by the dermatologist, for clean and healthy skin.

AM routine

*Step 1- Cleaning

To wash off all the products you used. Don’t forget the eyes and ears.

*Step 2- Apply serum

Take just three drops and apply the serum all over your face. Warm it up in your hands before applying. Don’t forget to dab it under the eyes.

*Step 3- Moisturise

Moisturise your entire face and neck

*Step 4- Sunscreen

Apply sunscreen evenly on your face and neck. According to Dr Sharad, if your face becomes too white because of the sunscreen, “you have to leave it on for a while or it is the wrong sunscreen”

“You don’t need a toner unless you have very oily skin or acne-prone skin,” she added.

PM routine

*Step 1- Removing your make-up

However tired you are, you have to remove your make up. Don’t go to sleep with makeup.

*Step 2- Cleansing

Clean your face and neck completely to remove any dirt or makeup residue.

*Step 3- Apply under eye serum

Take one drop and dab it gently under the eye.

*Step 4- Apply night serum

Take not more than three drops and apply the serum on the entire face.

*Step 5- Apply a targeted cream

Targeted creams are specific creams for anti-ageing, pigmentation, acne etc.

