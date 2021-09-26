Amber Heard is a ‘multitasking mama’ as she works out with daughter Oonagh Paige

Amber Heard is a hands-on mom, quite literally. The actor posted a couple of pictures on Instagram, wherein she was photographed working out with her daughter Oonagh Paige.

While Heard held a dumbbell in her left right, on her right, she balanced her five-month-old baby girl. Take a look.

The 35-year-old actor captioned the photos “Multitasking mama “. She looked fit in a black sports bra and a matching pair of leggings, her hair loosely braided.

In July this year, the Aquaman star had announced the happy news that she had become a mother, by posting a photo to introduce her then-12-week-old baby to her fans on Instagram. In the caption, Heard — who has been embroiled in a legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp over a domestic violence case — wrote that she had wanted “to have a child” but “on my own terms”.

“I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib,” the caption read.

The actor continued, saying, “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

According to a People report, the baby girl’s middle name honours Heard’s late mom Paige Heard, who died last year. On April 1, 2021, the actor had marked one year of her mother’s passing, telling her followers via an Instagram post to “hug your mama extra tight”.

