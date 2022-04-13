Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Date, importance and significance

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 date: Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was a politician, economist, and jurist from India. He is best known as the influential Dalit leader who led the committee that drafted India’s constitution during the Constituent Assembly deliberations. Ambedkar was also a strong supporter of women’s and labour rights. As such, every year on April 14, the birth anniversary of the social rights advocate is commemorated.

Babasaheb Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, into an impoverished Mahar family and dedicated his life to fighting for the rights of Dalits, who were deemed untouchables by society at the time. Bhim Jayanti is the name given to the regional holiday. The day provides an opportunity for all Indians to reflect on the country’s socio-economic progress.

History

Bhim Jayanti was first observed in 1928 by Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay, and it was declared a public holiday in more than 25 Indian states and union territories. Bhimrao Ambedkar was born into a lower caste family and experienced discrimination as a child. After completing his official schooling, he embarked on a number of undertakings and became the first Indian to receive a PhD in Economics from a foreign university. Because the great statesman challenged India’s caste-based system, his birthday is observed as Equality Day throughout the country.

Significance

On Ambedkar Jayanti, all of the country’s important leaders, including the Prime Minister and President, pay homage to his statue in the Parliament. Babasaheb inspired people to expand the agricultural and educational sectors, as well as the health community and industrial operations. At various institutions, processions and competitions, plays, and theatrical adaptations based on the life of BR Ambedkar are held. Babasaheb’s contribution to the uplift of Dalits and untouchables is commemorated on Bhim Jayanti, which is widely observed by Dalits, Adivasis, and labourers.

