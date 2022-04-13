scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Must Read

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Date, importance and significance

B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 date: Bhim Jayanti was first observed in 1928 by Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay, and it was declared a public holiday in more than 25 Indian states and union territories.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Dehi |
April 13, 2022 3:50:50 pm
ambedkar jayanti, ambedkar jayanti 2022, ambedkar jayanti 2022 date, ambedkar jayanti importance, ambedkar jayanti significance, bhim jayanti, bhim jayanti 2022 date in india, bhim jayanti 2022 date, dr ambedkar jayanti 2022, dr bhimroa ambedkar jayantiAmbedkar Jayanti 2022: Every year on April 14, the birth anniversary of the social rights advocate is commemorated. (File)

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 date: Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was a politician, economist, and jurist from India. He is best known as the influential Dalit leader who led the committee that drafted India’s constitution during the Constituent Assembly deliberations. Ambedkar was also a strong supporter of women’s and labour rights. As such, every year on April 14, the birth anniversary of the social rights advocate is commemorated.

Babasaheb Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, into an impoverished Mahar family and dedicated his life to fighting for the rights of Dalits, who were deemed untouchables by society at the time. Bhim Jayanti is the name given to the regional holiday. The day provides an opportunity for all Indians to reflect on the country’s socio-economic progress.

History

Bhim Jayanti was first observed in 1928 by Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay, and it was declared a public holiday in more than 25 Indian states and union territories. Bhimrao Ambedkar was born into a lower caste family and experienced discrimination as a child. After completing his official schooling, he embarked on a number of undertakings and became the first Indian to receive a PhD in Economics from a foreign university. Because the great statesman challenged India’s caste-based system, his birthday is observed as Equality Day throughout the country.

Significance

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On Ambedkar Jayanti, all of the country’s important leaders, including the Prime Minister and President, pay homage to his statue in the Parliament. Babasaheb inspired people to expand the agricultural and educational sectors, as well as the health community and industrial operations. At various institutions, processions and competitions, plays, and theatrical adaptations based on the life of BR Ambedkar are held. Babasaheb’s contribution to the uplift of Dalits and untouchables is commemorated on Bhim Jayanti, which is widely observed by Dalits, Adivasis, and labourers.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Dancer 1 by Leena Batra
Mixed media art exhibition celebrates the spirit of women artists; see pictures

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 13: Latest News

Advertisement