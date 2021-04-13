Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: Inspirational quotes, messages, thoughts by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti 2021 Quotes, Messages: Here are some of his inspiring quotes.

Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti 2021 Quotes, Messages: Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, was a celebrated leader and the architect of the ‘Constitution of India’. He was a well-known statesman who fought for the rights of the Dalits and other socially backward classes.

Born on April 15, 1891, Dr Ambedkar is famed for his powerful speeches. A renowned social reformer and a Dalit icon, he spoke unequivocally against the inequality, injustice and discrimination faced by the members of the Dalit community. He went on to become the first law and justice minister of independent India.

He died on December 6, 1956. He was awarded India’s highest civilian honour the Bharat Ratna in 1990. On his 130th birth anniversary this year, here are some of his finest quotes.

*If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help.

*We must stand on our own feet and fight as best as we can for our rights. So carry on your agitation and organize your forces. Power and prestige will come to you through struggle

*The history of India is nothing but a history of a mortal conflict between Buddhism and Brahminism

*Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die.

*A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of society.

