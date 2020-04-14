Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Pictures and Photos

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Images: Besides being the first law minister of independent India, he was also a jurist, economist and social reformer. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Images: Besides being the first law minister of independent India, he was also a jurist, economist and social reformer. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Every year, Ambedkar Jayanti is celebratred on the occasion of the Dr B R Ambedkar’s birthday. Hailed as the Father of the Indian Constitution, he was born on this day, in the year 1891. While Ambedkar Jayanti is an official public holiday throughout India, it is also celebrated in many countries. Bhimrao Ambedkar was instrumental in drafting the Constitution of the country, and he was also a vociferous advocate of women’s rights and equality.

Besides being the first law minister of independent India, he was also a jurist, economist and social reformer, who inspired many with his progressive ideologies. On his birthday, therefore, we bring you some powerful quotes and messages. Let his ideas live on.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Images: He pushed for the rights of women and minorities. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Images: He pushed for the rights of women and minorities. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* This Ambedkar Jayanti, may the spirit of self confidence and fight against oppression continue to stay with us this.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Images: He believed in equality above everything else. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Images: He believed in equality above everything else. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* “Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer, who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies government.” — Dr B R Ambedkar

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Images: Many people visit local statues commemorating Ambedkar on this day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Images: Many people visit local statues commemorating Ambedkar on this day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* “Though I was born a Hindu, I solemnly assure you that I will not die as a Hindu.” — Dr B R Ambedkar

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Images: Senior politicians and leaders also pay homage to Dr Ambedkar on this day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Images: Senior politicians and leaders also pay homage to Dr Ambedkar on this day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* “I like the religion that teaches liberty equality and fraternity.” — Dr B R Ambedkar

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd