Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Pictures and Photos

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Every year, Ambedkar Jayanti is celebratred on the occasion of the Dr B R Ambedkar’s birthday. Hailed as the Father of the Indian Constitution, he was born on this day, in the year 1891. While Ambedkar Jayanti is an official public holiday throughout India, it is also celebrated in many countries. Bhimrao Ambedkar was instrumental in drafting the Constitution of the country, and he was also a vociferous advocate of women’s rights and equality.
Besides being the first law minister of independent India, he was also a jurist, economist and social reformer, who inspired many with his progressive ideologies. On his birthday, therefore, we bring you some powerful quotes and messages. Let his ideas live on.
* This Ambedkar Jayanti, may the spirit of self confidence and fight against oppression continue to stay with us this.
* “Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer, who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies government.” — Dr B R Ambedkar
* “Though I was born a Hindu, I solemnly assure you that I will not die as a Hindu.” — Dr B R Ambedkar
* “I like the religion that teaches liberty equality and fraternity.” — Dr B R Ambedkar
